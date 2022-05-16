Birmingham graduate is suing university for £4m after 'slipping in puddle' at 2am

16 May 2022, 21:18

Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle.
Thomas Hazell is claiming £4 million from the University of Birmingham after he slipped in a puddle. Picture: Facebook

By Stephen Rigley

A graduate is suing the University of Birmingham for £4million after "slipping in a puddle" while on a night out at the students' union.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Hazell, 28, fears he may lose his leg after he fell on a wet disabled-access ramp at the university's student union in 2017.

The former languages student, who is now a French and Spanish teacher, broke his leg in the fall, after suffering from a rare bone cancer during his teenage years, his lawyers said in written submissions to the High Court.

He claims the injury exacerbated problems he had with his leg, and says the injury could ultimately result in his leg being amputated.

Lawyers for Mr Hazell, who was in the final year of his degree at the time of the incident, said his fall was caused by negligence.

They claim that staff at the union allowed the floor to become dangerously slippery.

They also failed to post warnings about the wet surface, Mr Hazell's lawyers said.

Read more: Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Read more: Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Lawyers for the University of Birmingham Students Union have admitted liability for Mr Hazell's fall, but said it is set to fight in court against the massive sum the ex-student is claiming.

In written submissions, Mr Hazell's lawyers said his rare bone cancer diagnoses led to him missing a year of school.

He also had to deal with exams while undergoing chemotherapy, they claimed.

He had to have part of his thigh and shin bones replaced with titanium alloy prosthetics to save his leg after the rare cancer developed.

His lawyers claim his slip at the university caused a fracture which massively complicated the pre-existing issues.

"The break to his leg was just above the prosthetic which subsequently had to be replaced and extended," his lawyers said.

They also claim he had to undergo surgery to fit a new artificial implant - and say there is a "risk" his right leg will have to be amputated.

The fall derailed his studies and he had to restart the final year of hid degree, his lawyers added.

A date for a full trial has not yet been scheduled.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Priti Patel will announce on Tuesday volunteer police officers will be given Taser training

Volunteer police officers to be given Tasers to 'raise standards' and 'reassure' public

Exclusive
Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Jeremy Hunt admits he 'failed' by not fixing social care when he was Health Sec

Northern Ireland politician Paula Bradshaw has told LBC she was "flabbergasted" that Boris Johnson "wasn't even aware" of the Stormont designation process of government in talks today.

Boris Johnson 'wasn't even aware' of Stormont electoral process, NI politician claims

Jake Daniels (right) has come out as gay.

Blackpool star Jake Daniels becomes first current British footballer to come out as gay

Callum Wheeler has been found guilty of murdering Julia James

Man found guilty of murdering PCSO Julia James while she was walking her dog in Kent

Sir Keir said he would resign if fined by Durham Constabulary

'Everything is on the line' by offering to resign if fined says Starmer

Teen ambulance driver Liam Gallimore has won £20,000 in a discrimination claim after he was subject to homophobic abuse.

Teen ambulance worker subjected to 'torrent' of homophobic abuse awarded £20,000

Babis Anagnostopolou has been found guilty of murdering his wife Caroline Crouch.

Greek pilot found guilty of murdering Brit wife Caroline Crouch and hanging their dog

Food shortages could force at third of fish and chip shops to close, the National Federation of Fish Friers has warned.

Third of fish and chip shops could face closure over food shortages

The accusations are the latest raised against the Russian military

Russian commander 'shot wounded troops after asking if they could no longer walk'

Coleen Rooney's cross examination continued at the High Court on Monday.

Coleen kept Wayne in the dark about Rebekah Vardy 'sting operation', Wagatha trial hears

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

'Is it contempt for the less fortunate?' James O'Brien blasts Tory Minister over poverty

Phythian was jailed for eight years

Doctor Strange actress Zara Phythian jailed for eight years for child sex abuse

Martin Lewis told LBC the energy market offers consumers the worst of both worlds

Martin Lewis 'loses rag' as he blasts energy price cap changes as 'f***ing disgrace'

Russia has threatened to deploy nuclear weapons over prospective Swedish and Finnish bids to join Nato

Russia 'forced to deploy nukes on Europe's border' as Ukraine pushes invaders back

The libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney continues at the High Court today

Wagatha Christie Live: Rooney slams 'evil' messages between Vardy and agent

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden NATO

Turkey objects as Sweden and Finland seek Nato membership

Babis Anagnostopoulos, a Greek pilot and flight instructor, centre, escorted by policemen arrives at a court in Athens, Greece

Greek helicopter pilot convicted of murdering British wife

Elisabeth Borne

Elisabeth Borne appointed France’s new prime minister

Ruslana, Ukrainian singer and former Eurovision Song Contest winner, speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey

Singer Ruslana seeks Turkey’s help for Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol
Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson talks during the parliamentary debate on the Swedish application for Nato membership in Stockholm

Sweden joins Finland in seeking Nato membership

People navigate a street during a sandstorm in Baghdad, Iraq

Iraqi merchants struggle on amid series of strong sandstorms

South Africa rugby player Elton Jantjies arrives at Kempton Park Magistrates' Court in Johannesburg

World Cup-winning rugby player Elton Jantjies charged after plane incident
The steering wheel of a Renault Sport Special

French carmaker Renault to sell Russian operations to Moscow

Sara Atkins in Pennsylvania holding a pillow with an image of her father Andy Rotman-Zaid, who died of Covid-19 in December 2020

US deaths from Covid-19 hit one million

A Ukrainian serviceman walks past a blown Russian APC near Kutuzivka, north of Kharkiv, east Ukraine

International efforts to respond to Russian invasion of Ukraine pick up pace

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists

Govt 'don't know what they're doing' on NI Protocol, Tory peer insists
Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/05 | Watch again

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr

Ripping up Northern Ireland protocol would be 'fraught with danger', says Andrew Marr
Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city

Liverpool fans booing national anthem was 'misdirected', says ex-Bishop of city
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/05 | Watch again

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service

'I owe the NHS my life!' Rachel Johnson speaks out over Britain's health service
Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister

Finland should expect Russian 'military buildup' warns ex-foreign minister
Oxbridge trying to 'end discrimination by discriminating against' privately educated - Camilla Tominey

Oxbridge 'discriminating against' private schools in strive for fairness - Camilla Tominey
Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Education Sec's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment

Anti-private school campaigner hits out at Zahawi's 'tilt the system' Oxbridge comment
Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO claims Erdogan ally

Turkey could block Sweden and Finland from joining NATO, claims ex-Erdogan aide

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police