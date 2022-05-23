Nurse, 27, arrested over 'fatal poisoning of child' in Birmingham Children's Hospital

By Lauren Lewis

A children's hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison.

The Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse, 27, was arrested hours after the child's death and held on suspicion of administering poison with the intent to endanger life.

The nurse was suspended pending a full investigation after the "sudden and unexpected death" in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

A source last night told The Sun the arrest was "incredibly serious" adding that they expected to hospital to "also be looking at previous cases she has been involved in."

They said the "horrendous" case had sent "shockwaves" through the hospital, which is run by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of an infant.

"The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital.

"The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

"She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

"The family of the child are being supported by specially-trained officers."

The NHS trust said: "Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy.

"The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.

"We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected in this process."