Nurse, 27, arrested over 'fatal poisoning of child' in Birmingham Children's Hospital

23 May 2022, 08:11 | Updated: 23 May 2022, 08:26

A Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison.
A Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison. Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A children's hospital nurse has been arrested on suspicion of killing a youngster with poison.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Birmingham Children's Hospital nurse, 27, was arrested hours after the child's death and held on suspicion of administering poison with the intent to endanger life.

The nurse was suspended pending a full investigation after the "sudden and unexpected death" in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, a spokesperson for the hospital said.

A source last night told The Sun the arrest was "incredibly serious" adding that they expected to hospital to "also be looking at previous cases she has been involved in."

They said the "horrendous" case had sent "shockwaves" through the hospital, which is run by Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

Read more: Three people in hospital after stand collapses at Trooping the Colour rehearsal

West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 27-year-old woman in connection with the death of an infant.

"The child sadly passed away on Thursday at hospital.

"The woman was arrested on Thursday evening at a property in the West Midlands area on suspicion of administering poison with intent to endanger life.

"She has been released while the investigation continues and the results of forensic tests are examined.

"The family of the child are being supported by specially-trained officers."

Read more: High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

The NHS trust said: "Following the death of an infant at our Paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Birmingham Children’s Hospital, we have asked West Midlands Police to examine what has happened, in line with our own safeguarding policy.

"The staff member involved has been suspended by the trust following the national process on the sudden unexpected death of a child.

"We are supporting the infant’s family at this distressing time and ask that privacy is respected in this process."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

'He chooses to serve this country': Minister defends Chancellor after he made Rich List

Rich List Rishi Sunak 'could do anything with his life but he chooses to serve his country' says minister
A number of local authorities have issued rules for Platinum Jubilee street parties

No bunting on lampposts and devise counterterrorism plans, street party organisers told

Sofiia Karkadym has said she is "not a homewrecker"

I'm no homewrecker, insists tearful Ukrainian refugee who ran off with host after a week

Sue Gray's Partygate report is set to be released this week.

PM's allies blast Sue Gray for 'playing politics' ahead of release of Partygate report

Boris Johnson has written to the children of Ukraine.

'You teach us what it means to be strong': Boris pens touching letter to Ukraine children

Manchester City fans stormed onto the pitch at the Etihad and Aston Villa's goalkeeper Robin Olsen was "assaulted".

Aston Villa goalkeeper 'assaulted' as Man City fans storm pitch after Premier League win

The fatal fire broke out at a house in Distington.

Man and girl, 14, die in house fire in Cumbria as neighbours evacuated

It's been reported the Queen won't receive the Trooping the Colour salute.

Queen 'won't receive Trooping the Colour salute' for first time in 70-year reign

Police were called to the incident in Frog Island, Leicester.

Woman arrested after toddler, 2, 'falls from second floor window'

Tory MP Crispin Blunt has again defended the convicted sex offender former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan (right).

MP doubles down on defence of convicted child sex abuser ex-Tory Imran Ahmad Khan

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Pensioner who's worked 'all his life' forced to survive off reduced supermarket food

Human remains were found in the River Severn (file image)

Human remains found in River Severn after 'unexplained' death

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Dr Liam Fox

'Nonsense' to suggest Brexit to blame for surge in inflation, says Tory MP

Monkeypox is spreading through community transmission in the UK with more cases being detected daily

High risk contacts of UK monkeypox cases urged to self-isolate for 3 weeks

Police are investigating the incident

Police probe after 'impatient' van driver crushed ducklings as they crossed road

A Russian Army BMPT ''Terminator'' armoured tank support fighting vehicle

Russia deploys 'Terminator' tank unit as Putin ramps up Donbas offensive

Latest News

See more Latest News

US President Joe Biden attends a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Akasaka Palace state guest house in Tokyo

Biden: US would intervene militarily to defend Taiwan

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

One more ‘I do’, this time in Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
US President Joe Biden meets Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio at Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo

Biden says recession not inevitable as he prepares Asia trade pact
Residents pass by a quiet shopping centre area in Beijing

Beijing extends work-from-home order as Covid-19 cases rise

Anthony Albanese (left) is sworn in as Australia's Prime Minister by Australian Governor-General David Hurley

Albanese sworn in as prime minister in Australia ahead of Tokyo summit
Two national guard soldiers drink a shot to honour the memory of two late soldiers in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine

Russian offensive turns to key Donbas city

The Death Star

Creator of Star Wars’ X-wing and Death Star dies aged 90

Crew members of a C-17 aircraft unload the baby formula cargo at the Indianapolis International Airport

Baby formula shipment arrives in US from Europe to help ease shortage
People walk past a destroyed building in Mariupol

Russia presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

Director general of the World Health Organisation Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva

Covid pandemic ‘most certainly not over’, warns WHO chief

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't like things being banned!'

'I don't like things being banned!': Anne Robinson says wolf whistling shouldn't be made illegal
Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue

Rachel Johnson urges 'amnesty' over Covid fines to 'draw a line' under the issue
'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey clashes with RMT unionist over Jubilee tube strike

'Why that Friday?!': Furious Camilla Tominey grills RMT unionist on Jubilee tube strike
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 22/5 | Watch again

20st man with 'blown-up glove' hands says it's his job to lose weight, not govt's

20st man with hands like 'blown-up gloves' says it isn't govt's job to aid his weight loss
Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell

Ending Ukraine war might need 'external peacemakers' like the Pope, says John McDonnell
'We're told to smile whilst we're sexually harassed': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment

'We're told to smile whilst it happens': Campaigner aims to end street sexual harassment
John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world

John Sweeney: I do not think that Vladimir Putin has long for this world
Tory Cllr: Boris Johnson has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation

Boris has 'without a doubt' harmed party's reputation, Tory councillor says
'I don't like Clive!' Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

'I don't like Clive!': Nick Ferrari disgusted by work drinks bullying compo

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police