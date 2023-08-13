Bizarre optical illusion sends internet crazy as one person claims it has 'affected vision for a year'

Does the image make your eyes feel funny? Picture: Lesha Porche

By Kieran Kelly

This is the bizarre optical illusion that is send people on the internet crazy.

At first glance, the image shows grey bricks meet green lines, creating a grid.

It looks like a pretty normal picture initially, but the longer you stare at it, the funnier your eyes will start to feel.

One person, on Reddit, has even said that the image has left them needing to seen an optician and ophthalmologist (an eye care specialist).

Lesha Porche's image on Reddit. Picture: Lesha Porche

The Reddit poster, Jon Starkgaryen wrote: "I looked at this for a long time, crossed my eyes and focused a lot and now my vision has been awful for a year and a half.

"I've been to an optician and an ophthalmologist, both can't find anything wrong.

"My actual vision is good but it's like I've got this burned in front of everything that I see.

"Has anyone ever experienced anything similar and have any possible treatments because it's driving me crazy."

Others, though, have been left amazed by the image.

One user posted on Reddit: "This is by far the best optical illusion I've seen on Reddit.

"It's amazing how easily your mind infers stuff from your peripheral vision."

Another user said: "Yeah no it just looks curvy, just look at once singular line and follow it, should be straight."