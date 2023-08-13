Man travels 600 miles for a pint as he tries to visit every Wetherspoons in the country - with just 58 to go

Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A man travelled 600 miles from London to Cumbria and back as he tries to visit every single Wetherspoons in the country.

Bryan Dyer is attempting to visit every single one of Wetherspoons' 827 pubs, and currently has 58 to go.

He will visit his 770th Wetherspoons when he visits Buxton on his next trip, having finally made it to Cumbria last month.

The 600-mile round trip took him all day, but Mr Dyer is determined to visit everyone in the country without caring what people think.

"I decided to start about eight years ago and try and get to all the London pubs, I don't really know why," he told the Mirror.

"Someone else was doing it, so I got involved - and now I've done all the south of England. Devon, Cornwall, you name it.

Dyer started his Spoons hobby eight years ago. Picture: Facebook

"It's not that different to groundhopping in football, I've done 88 League grounds, so four more to go. I've got more Spoons pubs to tick off than that, though! I've only done half the ones in Wales, I'm going to have to plan a trip there very soon," he continued.

"I've done Cardiff, Swansea and Newport but there's so many more left.

"The problem is they keep opening and shutting them. Sometimes when you've spent a day getting to one, it's chalked off the list!

"But I love it, you meet some great people and it's a lot of fun. You get to see some lovely places."

Read More: Wetherspoons closures: Which pubs are closing and why?

Read More: Wetherspoons to close another 22 pubs in huge shake up despite 28 already shutting this year - is your local listed?

Mr Dyer visited a number of pubs as he visited Wetherspons in Cumbria, including in Penrith and Workington.

He reached the 700-pub milestone last year and should reach 800 in 2023.

He went on: "It only cost me £90 to get to Cumbria and back, if you plan in advance then it's not too expensive.

"It was a brilliant day, they were good pubs and it was worth doing. I'm planning my next trip, I'm off to Buxton in Derbyshire."