Man travels 600 miles for a pint as he tries to visit every Wetherspoons in the country - with just 58 to go

13 August 2023, 18:50

Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day
Bryan Dyer went from London to Cumbria and back in one day. Picture: Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A man travelled 600 miles from London to Cumbria and back as he tries to visit every single Wetherspoons in the country.

Bryan Dyer is attempting to visit every single one of Wetherspoons' 827 pubs, and currently has 58 to go.

He will visit his 770th Wetherspoons when he visits Buxton on his next trip, having finally made it to Cumbria last month.

The 600-mile round trip took him all day, but Mr Dyer is determined to visit everyone in the country without caring what people think.

"I decided to start about eight years ago and try and get to all the London pubs, I don't really know why," he told the Mirror.

"Someone else was doing it, so I got involved - and now I've done all the south of England. Devon, Cornwall, you name it.

Dyer started his Spoons hobby eight years ago
Dyer started his Spoons hobby eight years ago. Picture: Facebook

"It's not that different to groundhopping in football, I've done 88 League grounds, so four more to go. I've got more Spoons pubs to tick off than that, though! I've only done half the ones in Wales, I'm going to have to plan a trip there very soon," he continued.

"I've done Cardiff, Swansea and Newport but there's so many more left.

"The problem is they keep opening and shutting them. Sometimes when you've spent a day getting to one, it's chalked off the list!

"But I love it, you meet some great people and it's a lot of fun. You get to see some lovely places."

Read More: Wetherspoons closures: Which pubs are closing and why?

Read More: Wetherspoons to close another 22 pubs in huge shake up despite 28 already shutting this year - is your local listed?

Mr Dyer visited a number of pubs as he visited Wetherspons in Cumbria, including in Penrith and Workington.

He reached the 700-pub milestone last year and should reach 800 in 2023.

He went on: "It only cost me £90 to get to Cumbria and back, if you plan in advance then it's not too expensive.

"It was a brilliant day, they were good pubs and it was worth doing. I'm planning my next trip, I'm off to Buxton in Derbyshire."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jacqueline McKenzie on LBC

'Shocking hit job': Target of Tory ‘lefty lawyer’ dossier tells LBC she is 'frightened' to walk home at night

The historic fire was gutted in a fire, then bulldozed

Demolished Crooked House pub bricks being sold for £50 on Facebook by 'vultures'

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

Seven killed in Ukraine’s Kherson region, including 23-day-old baby girl

Wilko administration sale signs have been popping up in stores across the country

Wilko launches huge administration sale with thousands of discounted products up for grabs

At least 67 people have died in a devastating wildfire in Hawaii

Hawaii wildfires become deadliest in US history with 93 deaths confirmed - as governor warns fatalities will increase

More than 100,000 migrants have crossed the Channel in small boats since 2018

More than 500 migrants crossed the Channel on the day when six men died after their boat sank

China Storms

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21

The crash took place at the Newgale campsite in Pembrokeshire

Miracle escape for baby after car flips off road into campsite in Wales tourist hotspot, with nine hurt

The UK is set to be hit with heavy rain this week

Exact date UK to be battered by heavy rain before temperatures soar to past 30C

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki

Poland plans referendum asking if voters want ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Spencer Matthews and wife Vogue Williams

Made in Chelsea star Spencer Matthews hospitalised on holiday after overdosing on cold sore tablets

Burnt areas in Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island

Maui fire death toll rises to 93 as officials warn scale of losses not yet known

Hawaii Fires

Death toll from Maui wildfire hits 93, making it deadliest US fire in 100 years

James Hutchinson is being held in a notorious Abu Dhabi prison

British veteran held in Abu Dhabi 'Dante's Inferno' prison cannot leave until he pays £170k in 'blood money'

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen

China’s foreign minister visits Cambodia days after premier hands role to son

Kemi Badenoch has said there should be no new public buildings with gender-neutral toilets

No gender neutral toilets in new public buildings, as minister demand separate loos for men and women

Latest News

See more Latest News

Labour has dropped plans for Ulez expansion

Keir Starmer scraps plans for UK-wide Ulez rollouts after Sadiq Khan's clean air measure blamed for by-election loss
Patients in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England

Desperate NHS patients waiting more than a year for treatment in Scotland and Wales could be referred to England
Takeaway pints are still on the menu after Rishi Sunak intervened

Pubs will still be allowed to serve takeaway pints as Rishi Sunak steps in to halt ban

(L to R) Fantasticks writer Tom Jones, producer Lore Noto and composer Harvey Schmidt

Tom Jones, creator of longest-running musical The Fantasticks, dies at 95

Ministers are under pressure to stop the small boat crossings

Ministers face more pressure to stop dangerous Channel crossings after at least six migrants die as boat sinks
There are plans to hire out more migrant barges

Government to hire more migrant barges despite growing backlash against Legionella-hit Bibby Stockholm
One man 'went for a smoke' before doing a runner, the restaurateur claimed

Pair 'flee Indian restaurant without paying £63 bill' after one 'went for a smoke'

Harry Kane has signed for Bayern Munich

Harry Kane makes German football debut but misses out on first career trophy as Bayern Munich lose 3-0 to RB Leipzig
Critics accused Norwegian climber Kristin Harila (top right) of ignoring dying sherpa Mohammad Hassan (bottom right)

Investigation launched into claims mountaineers climbed over dying porter as they raced up summit of K2
Susannah Boddie, 27, hit her head on the bike path alongside Lake Garda

British woman killed in horror bike crash in Italy named as govt scientist - as tributes pour in for 'kindest' daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles has ordered a major royal reshuffle

Prince of Wales gets a promotion: William given command of Harry's old Army unit - while Kate handed Andrew's title
A new children's book in the Little People, Big Dreams series depicts Princess Diana battling with bulimia as she managed her sadness at learning her husband was in love with someone else

Princess Diana's battle with bulimia depicted in new children's book which describes how she developed eating disorder
Prince Harry was in Japan for a few days - and is now heading to Singapore

'Happy wives, happy lives!': Prince Harry goes shopping for Meghan during whistle-stop tour of Japan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Castle's response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation

'Well done to the government for fine organisation': Andrew Castle's sarcastic response to Bibby Stockholm evacuation
‘Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again

Rishi Sunak is treating the UK like his 'personal Playmobil set’ says caller, as junior doctors strike again
James O'Brien

James O'Brien reacts as migrants exit 'ludicrous' Bibby Stockholm barge over Legionnaires’ bacteria
What has gone wrong with Oxford Street asks Henry Riley

Oxford Street was once the retail envy of the world so what has gone wrong, writes Henry Riley
Iain Dale

'It’s prosperous, frankly': Iain Dale disagrees with Labour's claim that doctors' strikes are not tied to waiting lists
BMA

BMA deny new 'informal' pay talks with the government

James lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that solving NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'

James O'Brien lambasts 'quasi-racists' who argue that to solve NHS problems we've got to 'train our own'
Nick and caller moses

'Why not treat them as human beings?': Caller defends Diane Abbott's controversial migrant tweet
Iain Dale

‘They don’t deserve to be in government’, says Iain Dale as Tory Peer considers supporting Labour in next election
Caller worries disability allowance will be the next cut made by Tory government

Disabled caller worries disability allowance will be Tories' next target under guise of tackling 'economically inactive'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit