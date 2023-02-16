Two dead after Black Hawk US military helicopter crashes in huge fireball

16 February 2023, 07:02 | Updated: 16 February 2023, 07:04

Footage shows a black plume of smoke coming from the crash
Footage shows a black plume of smoke coming from the crash. Picture: Twitter

By Kit Heren

Two crew members have been confirmed dead after a US military helicopter crashed in Alabama.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The UH-60 Black Hawk, belonging to the Tennessee National Guard, was out training when it crashed at about 3pm local time on Wednesday.

Video from near the scene shows the helicopter plummeting out of the sky before exploding, as a large plume of smoke rises up.

No one on the ground was hurt, but the two people inside the helicopter died, officials said. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

Investigator Brent Patterson said: "We have no survivors. We have a crime scene here. We have it taped off."

Tennessee National Guard adjutant general Brigadier General Warner Ross said the he was "deeply saddened" the the guardsmen's deaths.

"Our prayers are with their families during this heartbreaking tragedy," he said."We ask Tennesseans to join us in supporting their families during this time of unthinkable grief."

Although the Black Hawk is considered a reliable helicopter and is widely used around the world, there have been other recent notable crashes.

Three Idaho National Guard pilots were killed in 2021 when their helicopter crashed near Boise, the state capital.

Read more: Family of British man killed in Australian horror helicopter crash 'heartbroken' by tragedy

Read more: Three children and three senior Kyiv officials among 18 killed in helicopter fireball crash near nursery in Ukraine

Two soldiers were killed and three more hurt when their Black Hawk crashed in South Carolina in 2020.

And just last year, a Black Hawk collided with another helicopter while landing in Utah with poor visibility. No one was hurt in that incident.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Scott Lannister

Sadist accused of raping and beating male and female 'house pets' in dog collars says he 'enjoys dominating someone'

APTOPIX US Chinese Balloon South Carolina

China blasts ‘malicious’ US over response to balloon incursion

Joe Westerman has been kicked out of his home by his wife

'I'll never get it out of my mind': Joe Westerman's wife says video of him doing sex act on friend's partner 'destroyed' family
Cristiano Ronaldo

Judge imposes £278,000 penalty on Ronaldo accuser’s Vegas lawyer

North Korea

Kim Jong Un breaks ground for North Korean housing and farm projects

Joe Biden

FBI searches university in Joe Biden documents probe

Jim Jordan

Republicans subpoena tech chiefs as part of probe into censorship claims

Russia Ukraine War One Year Photo Gallery

UN draft resolution calls for ceasefire and Ukraine’s ‘sovereignty and unity’

Mike Pence

Mike Pence says he will fight grand jury subpoena as far as Supreme Court

Nicola Sturgeon stepped down on Wednesday

SNP 'prepares to rip up Sturgeon's gender bill' after First Minister's shock resignation

Opioid Crisis Naloxone

Health experts back selling anti-overdose drug over the counter

McDonalds Plant Based McNuggets

McDonald’s introduces fowl-free plant-based McNuggets

There have been calls for the words 'female' and 'male' to be phased out

Scientists call for terms 'male' and 'female' to be phased out amid crackdown on 'harmful language'

LBC's Scotland political editor Gina Davidson

Whoever replaces Nicola Sturgeon will have to keep one eye on her new seat on Holyrood’s backbenches

Israel Prisoner Deportations

Israel approves law to strip Arab attackers of their citizenship

Nicola Sturgeon announced her shock resignation on Wednesday

Who could become Scotland's next First Minister? Runners and riders to replace Nicola Sturgeon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Raquel Welch has died

Hollywood icon Raquel Welch dies age 82 after 'brief illness'

Saudi Arabia Crane Collapse

Saudi Binladin construction group fined over 2015 pilgrimage crane collapse

The family of head teacher of Epsom College and daughter have paid tribute to the pair after they were found dead earlier this month.

'Comforted they remain together': Family pay tribute to 'inseparable' Epsom College head and daughter found dead
Payton Gendron

White supremacist gets life sentence for Buffalo supermarket massacre

Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

'Nicola's family told me she had no underlying issues', says diving expert Peter Faulding after 'high risk' police claim
Nicola Bulley has been missing since January 27

Nicola Bulley's family home was visited by police two weeks before disappearance due to 'significant alcohol issues'
Convicted murderer Russell Causley (L), who has never revealed where he hid his wife's body, has been released from prison after over two decades behind bars.

Convicted murderer Russell Causley who never revealed location of wife's body released from prison
Newly released footage shows the moment a lorry almost crushes a family in their car before veering off the road.

Breathtaking footage shows terrifying moment family in car are almost crushed by lorry driver
Isla Bryson's case emerged days after Ms Sturgeon promoted her gender recognition reforms

Estranged wife of trans rapist Isla Bryson 'delighted' Nicola Sturgeon has quit after gender reform plans
A woman, 25, has been given a suspended sentence after she knocked out an emergency worker who was trying to help her in a park.

Shocking footage shows moment paramedic knocked out by woman, 25, he was trying to help in park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash
There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit