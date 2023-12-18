Two men rushed to hospital after huge gas explosion destroys house in Blackburn

The explosion took place on Sunday evening. Picture: LBC/Shad Chefs

By Emma Soteriou

Two people have been rushed to hospital after a huge gas explosion destroyed a house in Blackburn.

Emergency services were called to the scene on London Road just before 8pm on Sunday after reports of an issue with gas.

Footage has since emerged showing the walls and roof of the house collapsing following the huge explosion.

A man was rushed to Royal Preston Hospital to receive treatment for what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries, Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council said.

A second man was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with minor injuries.

Around 50 neighbours have since been evacuated as a precaution but the local council stressed there was no risk still ongoing from either the gas or building collapse.

CCTV footage from gas explosion in Blackburn

Lancashire Police said: "We were called at shortly before 8pm this evening to a report of a house collapse at an address on London Road and emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were quickly on the scene.

"One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening.

"A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are really grateful to them for their support. We would ask people to avoid the area if they can."

Local Councillor Phil Riley said: "The gas explosion must have been really frightening for everybody involved.

"I'm really sorry one family has lost their home and eight other families needed to be evacuated. I hope the man who was inside at the time makes a speedy recovery."

He added: "The Council has been working closely with all the other public services to respond to the explosion.

"I know that people in the community pulled together to make sure the 50 people who needed to leave their homes had a safe place to go last night which has helped tremendously.

"There will be welfare officers meeting with them to make sure they are supported."