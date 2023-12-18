Joe Biden stunned as car smashes into SUV guarding motorcade and armed Secret Service agents swoop on driver

Joe Biden looked surprised as the crash happened. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

US president Joe Biden appeared stunned after a car crashed into his motorcade on Sunday.

Secret Service agents surrounded the grey sedan and drew their weapons after it hit a vehicle that was used to stop traffic and protect the convoy.

Mr Biden appeared surprised as he looked over at the crash and paused.

The driver was ordered to put his hands up and Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden were taken away unharmed in another vehicle.

He had been walking to his armoured car when the smash happened in Wilmington, Delaware as he visited his campaign headquarters.

Joe Biden appeared stunned. Picture: Getty

The crash happened during a trip to Mr Biden's campaign HQ. Picture: Getty

It was not immediately clear if the crash was unintentional. The driver put his hands up as agents approached him and spoke to him.

"Today, at approximately 8:09 p.m. [1.09pm GMT], a Secret Service vehicle securing the President’s motorcade route was struck by another vehicle in Wilmington, DE," a Secret Service official said.

"There was no protective interest associated with this event and the President's motorcade departed without incident."

Mr Biden's schedule was not affected by the crash.