'Blood on her legs and back': Desperate 999 call made by dog walker who found Brianna Ghey’s body after stabbing

An emergency call, made by a dog walker who discovered Brianna Ghey, was played to jurors during her murder trial on Thursday, after the teenager was found stabbed 28 times.

On the call, Kathryn Vize could be heard discovering the body of 16-year-old Ms Ghey in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire on 11 February.

“I think she's been attacked,” Ms Vize could be heard saying.

“She may have been stabbed. There's blood coming out of her back… She’s bleeding heavily. She’s blood on her legs and on her back.”

“I don't think there's anything you can do for her, I really don't think there is.

“It's just so horrible, it's awful. Please hurry.”

Before making the call, Ms Vize told the court she saw two teenagers stooping over what she originally believed was a dog.

After the youngsters ran off, the dog walker realised it was actually the body of an adolescent.

A girl, identified only as X, and co-defendant Y, a boy, both aged 16, are accused of planning and carrying out the murder of the transgender 16-year-old.

“I can describe them [the teenagers] clearly to you,” Ms Vize told emergency services, “because I was really suspicious of them.”

Breathing heavily, Ms Vize continued: “Oh God! Oh God! I think she’s been attacked!"

Ms Vize became increasingly distressed on the phone call before the operator told her police units and paramedics were on the way.

After the court heard the call, trial judge Ms Justice Yip told jurors: “I think that’s an appropriate time to take a break.”

The trial at Manchester Crown Court had previously seen messages exchanged between the two co-defendants.

In a message sent hours before the 11 February attack, X tells Y to watch the horror film Sweeney Todd, saying she was watching the movie for the “9000th time”.

In another text, Y told X to cancel a meeting with Ms Ghey as he did not want to kill her “on a school night”.

X, who had already confirmed with Y that a hunting knife would “100 per cent kill” the teenager, told the male co-defendant: “I don’t want to wait, I just want to see pure horror in her face and her scream in pain.”

They then discussed X trying to kill Ms Ghey with an overdose.

X's message read: "ppl already know she is depressed and shit so nobody would get sus ... I gave her some today that should have been enough to kill her ... but she didn't die".

The two then discussed giving Brianna ibuprofen gel in a McDonald's milkshake and Y says the pills X gave Brianna "might be slowly killing her".

Both defendants deny murder.

The trial continues.