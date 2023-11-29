Heartbreaking moment Brianna Ghey left home for last time as texts 'show teenagers plot murder'

Doorbell footage showed Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brianna Ghey's final moments have been revealed as she left home for the last time before being stabbed to death in a park.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Doorbell footage shown in court gave a glimpse at Brianna leaving home for the last time on February 11 this year.

Her mum revealed in a statement that she had messaged her before saying she was meeting up with one of the teens accused of her murder.

She also said she found Brianna vomiting and 'screaming in pain' in the same week 'teens spoke about drugging her McDonald's milkshake'.

A girl, identified only as X, and co-defendant Y, a boy, both aged 16, are both accused of planning and carrying out the murder of the 16-year-old, who was found stabbed 28 times in Linear Park Culcheth, near Warrington.

On the third day of the trial at Manchester Crown Court, the jury heard messages exchanged between the defendants three weeks before Brianna's death, when X's "fascination" with Brianna "turned darker".

Read more: 'He stabs her in the back as I stab her in the stomach': Teen's chilling 'plan to kill' trans girl Brianna Ghey

Read more: Trans girl Brianna Ghey, 16, ‘stabbed to death 28 times in planned attack by two teens’

Doorbell footage shows Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time

X tells Y she knows a lot about US serial killer Richard Ramirez, known as the Night Stalker, adding: "I could talk about him for like two hours, including quotes and dates of stuff."

During the conversation, she adds: "I always fake apologies and play the victim."

They then discussed X trying to kill Brianna with an overdose.

X says that "ppl already know she is depressed and shit so nobody would get sus ... I gave her some today that should have been enough to kill her ... but she didn't die".

The two then discuss giving Brianna ibuprofen gel in a McDonald's milkshake and Y says the pills X gave Brianna "might be slowly killing her".

Brianna Ghey's mother Esther Ghey (left) arriving at Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

In messages sent on the evening of February 10, girl X asked boy Y which knife he would bring when they met Brianna. He said: "The hunting knife I showed you in person as well as on the phone."

The girl asked if it would "definitely 100% kill her" and boy Y replied: "Yes."

She told him: "I've just put my favourite film on. I'm watching it for like the 9,000th time."

In the messages read to the court, girl X said the film was Sweeney Todd and told boy Y he should watch it.

She added: "He kills people with one of the sharpest blades in the world."

The court heard they planned to meet Brianna on January 28 but "last minute" she was unable to come.

Afterwards, girl X told boy Y in a message that Brianna would be able to meet them on Tuesday, after school.

He replied: "I've got revision and I'm not bringing a knife."

Later that day, girl X messaged boy Y saying: "Let's kill Brianna tomorrow 6pm."

The court heard that boy Y told her he was unable to carry out the killing on a "school night".

Girl X said in a message: "I don't want to wait, I just want her to die. I want to see pure horror on her face and hear her scream in pain."

Only X was in court on Wednesday, with Y instead listening remotely via video link from his secure accommodation unit.

Both defendants deny murder.

The trial was adjourned until Thursday morning.