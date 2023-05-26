Blue balloons released in emotional vigil for Cardiff teenagers who died in crash after being followed by police

A vigil was held for Kyrees Sullivan, 16 (top right), and his best friend, Harvey, 15 (bottom right, furthest right) who died in the crash. Picture: LBC/Police

By Will Taylor

Well-wishers let off a series of blue balloons in tribute to two teenage best friends who were killed in a crash in Cardiff.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A crowd of about 400 people packed into the street where the boys died, in the Ely area of the Welsh capital, to pay tribute to Kyrees Sullivan, 16 and Harvey Evans, 15.

Mourners released blue balloons, which had been requested by their families, as a mark of respect during the vigil.

Their deaths sparked a riot and Kyrees' mother Belinda Sullivan accused police of effectively killing her son, who had been riding on a Sur-Ron bike.

A friend of the families said on Facebook: "We know tensions are still high right now. But we ask if for the balloon release people can keep their anger inside.

"The mums asked if no Sur-Rons can be seen around out of respect and let us all come together for the love and life that they had here with us."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Vigil for Cardiff teenagers

The pair were seen on CCTV being followed by a police van moments before the fatal crash, though South Wales Police said officers were not in the area when the fatal smash happened.

However, community tensions with police boiled over and a riot broke out after the crash, leaving residents fearful as vehicles were torched.

Nine people have been arrested over the disorder and more detentions are expected.

Read more: Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims. Picture: Police

But anger among residents has hardly been quelled by police statements since the deaths.

Initially, South Wales Police denied claims the boys had been pursued by officers as "rumours" until the footage emerged.

Then, the force's deputy chief constable Rachel Bacon said that happened because the situation was "unclear" at the time.

Harvey Evans with his family. Picture: Police

But at a vigil on Wednesday evening, Ms Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, said: "The police killed my son. I've got nothing else to say."

The balloon vigil on Friday came as a meeting was held between community representatives and public officials, chaired by Wales's first minister Mark Drakeford, convened.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "The meeting started with everyone marking a moment of reflection for the family and friends of Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans."

Police continue to ask for any information about what happened.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.