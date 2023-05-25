Breaking News

Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

25 May 2023, 15:42 | Updated: 25 May 2023, 16:14

Nine arrests have been made in the wake of the Cardiff riots following the death of two teenagers in a crash
Nine arrests have been made in the wake of the Cardiff riots following the death of two teenagers in a crash. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Will Taylor

Nine arrests have been made after a riot broke out in Cardiff following a crash that killed two teenagers on Monday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Five of those were arrested early on Thursday, South Wales Police said in a statement.

It comes after community anger at officers, who said they had not been near the vehicle at the time of the crash, although CCTV showed a police van following the teenagers on an e-bike shortly before the collision.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were killed in a crash on Snowden Road in the Ely area of the city.

"During the incident several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and people were scared in their own homes," the force said.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and two men aged 18 and 29 were arrested in Ely while another man, aged 21, was arrested in Temorfa. They were held on suspicion of riot.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Riots broke out after the teenagers died
Riots broke out after the teenagers died. Picture: Alamy

Four arrests were also made on the night and the day - two boys aged 15, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.

Police warned more arrests are expected.

The force said: "As part of the investigation so far, over 180 pieces of body worn footage from police officers at the scene has been recovered and officers are going through hundreds of hours of public CCTV and videos posted on social media.

"We are still appealing for witnesses, information, and footage from mobile phones. CCTV and social media.

Read more: 'Police killed my son,' claims devastated mother of Cardiff crash victim

"We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and urge anyone with information to contact us."

At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, blasted South Wales Police force, telling The Daily Telegraph: "The police killed my son. I've got nothing else to say."

A police van was seen following the pair on CCTV just two minutes before they died.

Harvey Evans with his family.
Harvey Evans with his family. Picture: Police

Police initially denied that the teenagers were being followed by police, and yesterday said the van in question was half a mile away at the time.

Rachel Bacon, Deputy Chief Constable of South Wales Police, said she was "aware of concerns in the local community" about what happened.

She said police initially denied the pursuit because "the situation yesterday morning was still very unclear".

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims
Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims. Picture: Police

Harvey's family called for peace: "Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

"He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cuscatlan Stadium in San Salvador

Police arrest club president and officials over stampede which left 12 dead

The search has now come to an end after three days.

Renewed search for Madeleine McCann at Portuguese reservoir ends after three days

Breaking
Armed police sealed off Downing Street

One arrest after car crashes into Downing Street gates

Nurse Lucy Letby attacked babies when their parents went for a rest, court hears

Nurse Lucy Letby 'murdered baby while mother was on school run' and ‘attacked children after parents left cotsides'

TikToker “Mizzy” has been handed a two-year video ban

'I quit pranks': TikToker 'Mizzy' vows no more stunts as he plans to move forward with 'social media career'

The academic in postcolonial literature has accused Beatrix Potter of cultural appropriation.

Beatrix Potter accused of 'cultural appropriation' amid claims Peter Rabbit stories originated in African folktales

Two young people died at the beauty spot

Two young people drown and four rescued in tragedy at east Yorkshire beauty spot

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu attends a session of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) in Minsk, Belarus

Russia signs deal to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Rightmove reveal top five most viewed homes - including a £5 million 'coastal masterpiece'

Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man was holed up in Nakano, central Japan

‘Three dead’ after attack by man with rifle and knife

Florida governor Ron DeSantis

Republican Ron DeSantis launches presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump

The government is facing criticism over the rise in immigration despite a manifesto pledge to bring the numbers down

Rishi Sunak admits net migration figures remain 'too high' as numbers soar to record level of 606,000

The group said they had "rescued" the lambs from the King's estate

Animal activists brazenly take 'the King's sheep' from Charles' Sandringham estate saying they 'rescued' them

Jan Egeland, the secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, meets with the head of Kandahar’s Economy Directorate, Mawlawi Abdul Salam Baryali, in Kandahar

Taliban ‘agree to consider allowing women to resume agency work in Kandahar’

Chris Packham won the court case agains two men, while a third claim was dismissed

Chris Packham wins libel case against two men over false tiger donation accusations

Police Scotland Chief Constable Sir Iain LIvingstone

Police Scotland 'institutionally racist' says Chief Constable

Latest News

See more Latest News

Orla Sloan stalked and harassed several Chelsea players, including England international Mason Mount

'Devil Baby' Mason Mount stalker made '£50k from eating Percy Pigs naked' and was banned for dancing in Asda aisle
The Nuri rocket lifts off

South Korea launches first commercial-grade satellite

Una Healy has addressed reports she was in a 'throuple' with David Haye for the first time in the Global podcast with Vogue Williams and Michelle McNally.

'It wasn't a throuple': Una Healy breaks silence to address David Haye relationship rumours
Moment have-a-go hero douses Just Stop Oil protesters at Chelsea Flower Show

Have-a-go hero hoses down Just Stop Oil activists after Chelsea Flower Show orange powder stunt
Tina fans in the West End were given news of her death half way through last night's performance

Moment cast of Tina Turner The Musical tell devastated audience that the legendary singer had just died
Denis Pushilin, head of the Russian-controlled Donetsk region, sets a Russian-controlled Donetsk region flag atop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine

Wagner head says his forces are handing control of Bakhmut to Moscow

Ukraine has admitted killing Vladimir Putin is a top priority

Ukraine admits Putin and Wagner chief are on 'kill list' - but efforts have been hampered by Vladimir's 'body doubles'
The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station

Nuclear watchdog asks Fukushima operator to assess risk from reactor damage

The South Korean army’s drones fly during South Korea-US joint military drills at Seungjin Fire Training Field in Pocheon, South Korea

South Korean and US troops hold live-fire drills near border with North Korea

A Khorramshahr-4 missile is launched at an undisclosed location

Iran unveils latest version of ballistic missile

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sister of great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh 'loved the royals'
Mike Tindall shared his thoughts about the Coronation.

Mike Tindall reveals King’s Coronation was ‘frustrating’ as former rugby star says he ‘couldn’t see’
Helen Holland (pictured), 81, from Essex, was hit by a police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘deeply saddened’ after great-grandmother hit and killed by police outrider

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Chemical Weapons expert

Expert banned from government event says Jacob Rees-Mogg's legislation smells like ‘stalinism’
'But how will that stop the boats?': Nick Ferrari presses Shadow Immigration Minister on Labour's solutions

'Common sense rather than government by gimmick': Shadow Minister takes aim at Tories' migration plans
Are working class students being put off university?

Is university once again beyond the reach of working class students?

Shelagh migration 'self-harm'

'Assuming that people in the boats are a danger to us is self-harm,' says Shelagh Fogarty

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID with no loved ones as Partygate continued

'He worshipped Boris': Caller's father died during COVID without loved ones around him as Partygate continued
Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Boris Johnson 'definitely' will answer questions on lockdown breaches, Rachel Johnson says

Andrew Marr spoke at the top of Tuesday's show

Andrew Marr: Suella Braverman is facing a controversy bigger than her speeding awareness course
Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit