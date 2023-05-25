Breaking News

Nine arrests over Cardiff riots that broke out following crash that killed two teenagers

Nine arrests have been made in the wake of the Cardiff riots following the death of two teenagers in a crash. Picture: Alamy/Police

By Will Taylor

Nine arrests have been made after a riot broke out in Cardiff following a crash that killed two teenagers on Monday.

Five of those were arrested early on Thursday, South Wales Police said in a statement.

It comes after community anger at officers, who said they had not been near the vehicle at the time of the crash, although CCTV showed a police van following the teenagers on an e-bike shortly before the collision.

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were killed in a crash on Snowden Road in the Ely area of the city.

"During the incident several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged, police officers were injured, and people were scared in their own homes," the force said.

Two boys aged 16 and 17 and two men aged 18 and 29 were arrested in Ely while another man, aged 21, was arrested in Temorfa. They were held on suspicion of riot.

Riots broke out after the teenagers died. Picture: Alamy

Four arrests were also made on the night and the day - two boys aged 15, a 16-year-old boy, and a 15-year-old girl.

Police warned more arrests are expected.

The force said: "As part of the investigation so far, over 180 pieces of body worn footage from police officers at the scene has been recovered and officers are going through hundreds of hours of public CCTV and videos posted on social media.

"We are still appealing for witnesses, information, and footage from mobile phones. CCTV and social media.

"We are extremely grateful for the support from the community so far and urge anyone with information to contact us."

At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, blasted South Wales Police force, telling The Daily Telegraph: "The police killed my son. I've got nothing else to say."

A police van was seen following the pair on CCTV just two minutes before they died.

Harvey Evans with his family. Picture: Police

Police initially denied that the teenagers were being followed by police, and yesterday said the van in question was half a mile away at the time.

Rachel Bacon, Deputy Chief Constable of South Wales Police, said she was "aware of concerns in the local community" about what happened.

She said police initially denied the pursuit because "the situation yesterday morning was still very unclear".

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, was one of the crash victims. Picture: Police

Harvey's family called for peace: "Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

"He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also."