‘Police killed my son,’ claims devastated mother of Cardiff crash victim

By Asher McShane

The devastated mother of one of the teenage boys killed in an e-bike crash after being followed by a police van has claimed officers ‘killed my son’.

The death of Kyrees Sullivan, 16 and Harvey Evans, 15 sparked riots on an estate in Ely Cardiff on Monday night.

At a vigil for the boys last night, Belinda Sullivan, mother of Kyrees, blasted South Wales Police force, telling The Daily Telegraph: “The police killed my son. I’ve got nothing else to say.”

Less than two minutes before they died, a police van was seen following the pair on CCTV.

Police initially denied that the teenagers were being followed by police, and yesterday said the van in question was half a mile away at the time.

Rachel Bacon, Deputy Chief Constable of South Wales Police, said she was 'aware of concerns in the local community' about what happened.

She said yesterday: “At the time of the collision, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road.

“There was no police vehicle in Snowden Road at the time of the collision, and we believe there were no other vehicles involved.”

She said police initially denied the pursuit because: “The situation yesterday morning was still very unclear.”

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Harvey’s family said: "Our hearts are truly broken by the sudden death of Harvey, our much-loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, friend, and boyfriend.

"He lived life to the full, he had a big heart and deep down he truly cared. He was a best friend to Kyrees, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family also.

"We ask for peace within the community and request that people leave the investigation to the police so we can get the answers we so desperately need to lay Harvey to rest.

"As Harvey’s mum I want to remember our son as the fun and loving son that he was and not as the media are portraying him now.”

Kyrees’ family also said: "Kyrees was a loving, caring handsome young man, a loving son to Belinda and Craig, little brother to Aleah and Jordan and a special uncle KyKy to Myra.

"He was loved so much by his grandparents and aunties and uncles and his many cousins.

"Him and Harvey along with Niall were best friends since they were young and went everywhere together, they both had so many friends and were very well liked doing many things together, having fun & laughs!!

"They were loved by not only their families but by their community as well. Belinda, Craig & families, would like to thank everyone for all their kind words, flowers, and messages since they lost their son.”

South Wales Police is referring itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to investigate the fatal crash.

The specifics about what happened to Harvey and Kyrees is still unclear as the police's version of events has changed more than once.

Initially, the force shut down claims that the boys were being followed by police on their bikes, but then CCTV footage released later seemingly showed officers following the two boys in a van.

South Wales Police have since said that the van which followed the boys was "half a mile away" from them when the crash actually occurred.

The tributes come after South Wales Police released a timeline of events leading up to the teenagers’ fatal crash.

Deputy Chief Constable Rachel Bacon said: "At 17.59.40 CCTV shows the bike travelling towards the police vehicle in Frank Road, the bike then turns around. 18.00.52 the bike is then followed by the police vehicle. You can already see on CCTV images that there were no blue lights or sirens in use.

“18.01.18 police vehicle is at New Church Ely roundabout and travels through Archer Road, Stanway Road and Howell Road. 18.02.31 police vehicle turns onto Grand Avenue.

"18.02.18-18.02.41 this is the approximate time of the road traffic collision that took place on Snowden Road. At the time of the collision, the police vehicle is in Grand Avenue, half a mile away from Snowden Road."

The police watchdog is expected to probe “any interaction” that occurred between South Wales police and the two boys before the crash that resulted in their death on Monday.

Police are appealing for witnesses, information, CCTV and footage of the incident.