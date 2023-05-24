Uncle of car crash victim killed moments before Cardiff riot says nephew and his friend are 'dead because of police'

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans died in a car crash on Monday. Picture: Facebook/LBC/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The uncle of one of the teenagers killed in a car crash Cardiff on Monday has blamed police for their deaths after footage emerged showing officers pursing them moments before their death.

Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed on a street in Ely on Monday evening minutes after they were pursued by police in a van.

Initially, South Wales' police and crime commissioner rejected rumours that there had been a chase, but rowed back after CCTV footage suggested otherwise.

However, there were no police cars on the street when Kyrees and Harvey crashed, according to Chief Superintendent Martyn Stone.

Local residents have slammed the police, accusing them of "lying", while those close to the boys have questioned why they were being chased in the first place.

"My nephew and his best mate are dead because they chased him on a little electric motorbike," Kyrees' uncle told The Times.

Meanwhile, Harvey's godmother, Bridy Bool, said the pair had done nothing to warrant a police chase, describing them as "bare-faced innocent children".

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans. Picture: Facebook

South Wales Police have now referred themselves to their watchdog after CCTV footage appeared to show a police van following two people on an electric bike minutes before the fatal crash.

Shortly after the crash, violent clashes erupted in Ely, in which a number of police officers were injured.

"Fifteen police officers were injured, 11 were taken to hospital, and four were treated at the scene," Chief Superintendent Stone said.

Unrest erupted after the crash on Snowden Road, with fireworks and other missiles thrown at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

Kyrees' mum Belinda begged the mob to stop rioting so her son could be taken to hospital.

She wrote on Facebook: "My son is still laying on the floor due to this riot I’m sat at home heart broken there are 2 families broken right now.

"I just want to see my son and I can’t because of this riot that have happened pls I beg you all to stop and let my son be moved to hospital so I can see him we need to see our sons."

The aftermath of riots in Ely, Cardiff. Picture: LBC

Tributes pour in for Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans. Picture: PA

Tributes have been pouring in for Kyrees and Harvey, who were described as "best friends".

Ms Bridy Bool said her godson Harvey was a "typical 15-year-old" who "loved football".

He had only eaten dinner with his mum Nadine just minutes before he was killed, she claimed.

Meanwhile, John Silver, 19, told the Mail: "Kyrees and Harvey were best friends, they grew up together and always had bikes. They started with cycles but they were on electric bikes when they were killed, just enjoying themselves.

"They are legal but the police don't like the boys on them. One officer in particular would try to run them off the road whenever he saw them.

"The police say they weren't chasing the boys but if that officer was in the area they would want to keep away from him."