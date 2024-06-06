Groom behind 'blue and black or white and gold' viral dress that 'broke the internet' jailed after attacking wife

6 June 2024, 13:25 | Updated: 6 June 2024, 13:34

The couple hit headlines when a picture of a dress worn by Mrs Johnston mother at their wedding ignited online debate over its colour
The couple hit headlines when a picture of a dress worn by Mrs Johnston mother at their wedding ignited online debate over its colour. Picture: Alamy/The Ellen Show Youtube

By Flaminia Luck

The man behind a social media post featuring a dress that famously "broke the internet" has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for assaulting and strangling his wife.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Keir Johnston, 39, pinned his partner Grace to the ground and choked her during a row at their home on the island of Colonsay, in the Inner Hebrides, in March 2022, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

Johnston only released his wife after a witness intervened in the violent incident, the court was told on Thursday.

Johnston went on to struggle with Mrs Johnston a second time and then brandished a knife and shouted "somebody is going to die" before the witness intervened again.

The couple hit the headlines in 2015 when a picture of a dress worn by Mrs Johnston mother at their wedding sparked online debate over its colour.

Some people said the dress was black and blue while others argued it was white and gold.

Keir Johnston and his wife, Grace Johnston on the Ellen DeGeneres talkshow in 2015
Keir Johnston and his wife, Grace Johnston on the Ellen DeGeneres talkshow in 2015. Picture: TheEllenShow/Youtube

The court heard the couple had a "volatile" relationship and Johnston became enraged with his wife at their home during an argument and then tackled her to the ground and strangled her using both hands.

Johnston was said to have maintained pressure on her neck until the witness rushed at him and broke up the struggle.

Johnston uttered a threat to "finish her off", struggled with his wife again, brandished a knife, uttered a further threat that "somebody was going to die" and then attempted to self-harm, the court heard.

Johnston pleaded guilty at the same court last month to assaulting his wife to her injury and endangering her life.

Defence lawyer Marco Guarino asked judge Lady Drummond to consider imposing a non-custodial sentence, telling the court Johnston had voluntarily sought help for his behavioural issues, was a first offender and had no other outstanding court matters.

He suggested she could sentence Johnston to carry out as much as 300 hours of community service and impose a lengthy supervision order, as well as a non-harassment order, as an alternative to custody.

The colour of the dress sparked conversation across the internet
The colour of the dress sparked conversation across the internet. Picture: X/Twitter

Lady Drummond said she had considered Mr Guarino's submission plus a number of background reports, including a victim impact assessment, but concluded the only "appropriate" sentence would be jail.

Speaking of Mrs Johnston's ordeal, the judge said: "She feared for her life. The strangling lasted 20 seconds."

Referring to the victim impact assessment, the judge said Mrs Johnston had reported feeling the incident had impacted her so severely that the memory of it would affect her "forever".

Lady Drummond told Johnston: "She cannot understand your lack of remorse."

She imposed a custodial sentence of 54 months, reduced from 60 months to take account of Johnston's early guilty plea.

His sentence will be backdated to May 9 this year when he was first taken into custody.

Lady Drummond also imposed a non-harassment order banning Johnston from contacting or approaching his wife for 10 years.

Read more: Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Read more: XL Bully owner was celebrating birthday when she was mauled to death - as videos emerge of her defending breed

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rex Heuermann at Suffolk County Court

Suspect in Long Island serial killings charged over deaths of two more women

SpaceX’s mega rocket Starship is prepared for a test flight

SpaceX’s Starship rocket makes its fourth test flight from Texas

Eastenders actor known for playing gang lord who caused havoc in Peggy Mitchell's The Queen Vic dies after short illness

Eastenders actor known for playing gang lord who caused havoc in Peggy Mitchell's The Queen Vic dies after 'short illness'
President Joe Biden delivers a speech

Biden calls for solidarity with Ukraine at D-Day event near beaches of Normandy

King Charles III speaks with D-Day veterans

King Charles says he ‘doing well’ with cancer treatment as he speaks to D-Day heroes at memorial service

A student holds a placard as she chants slogans

Spain applies to join South African case at UN court accusing Israel of genocide

Palestinian children wounded in the Israeli bombardment on a residential building in Bureij refugee camp are brought to al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital in Deir al-Balah

Israeli strike kills more than 30 people at Gaza school ‘being used by Hamas’

Scaffolding surrounding the canopy by Giovan Lorenzo Bernini surmounting the papal Altar of the Confession in St Peter’s Basilica

Vatican detains ex-employee who ‘tried to sell back altar canopy manuscript’

An urgent health warning has been issued due to an E.coli outbreak

Health warning after E.coli outbreak linked to 'nationally distributed food item' hospitalises 37

Emmanuel Macron greets a Second World War veteran

11 US veterans given Legion of Honour by French president on D-Day anniversary

Bronson Battersby

Toddler Bronson Battersby who was found dead next to his father's body died of dehydration, inquest hears

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities as Zelensky joins D-Day events in France

Boeing’s Starliner capsule on an Atlas V rocket lifts off from Space Launch Complex 41 at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

Boeing space capsule springs more helium leaks on test flight with astronauts

Hunger Games (Alamy/PA)

Suzanne Collins announces release of a new Hunger Games novel next year

Prince Harry and Hugh Grosvenor (right)

Prince Harry pulled out of attending society wedding of the year after realising 'challenges of his attendance'

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Urgent hunt for health guru Dr Michael Mosley after columnist goes missing during hike on Greek holiday

Latest News

See more Latest News

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United

Arsenal fan found guilty of headbutting pundit Roy Keane after team's victory over Manchester United
US Army Staff Sergeant Gordon Black in a courtroom in Vladivostok

Russian court begins trial of US soldier arrested on theft charges

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Firefighters stand by two trains that collided in Pardubice

Four people killed and 27 injured in Czech Republic train crash

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral

London flat advert written from the perspective of cats and offering mattress in living room for £1,000pm goes viral
World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France

World War II veteran, 102, dies on his way to D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations in France
400 British, Belgian, Canadian and US paratroopers jump to commemorate the contribution of airborne forces on D-Day

Moment British paras are made to show their passports to French officials after D-Day jump into Normandy
Charles and Camilla at the UK's national commemoration event at the British Normandy Memorial in Ver-sur-Mer, France.

'Our gratitude is unfailing': King Charles pays tribute to 'remarkable war-time generation' in D-Day 80 memorial speech
Putin warned Russia could provide long-range weapons to attack the West

Putin warns he will send allies long-range missiles in striking distance of West after weapons sent to Ukraine
The rescue vessels at the scene in the English Channel

Major rescue operation under way after dinghy ‘carrying 80 migrants’ capsizes in the English Channel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Anne with D-Day veterans

Princess Anne smiles and laughs with D-Day veterans in emotional return to Normandy ahead of 80th anniversary
Prince William gave an update on his wife's health at the event.

'She's better, thanks': Prince William gives update on Kate's health at D-Day anniversary event amid cancer battle
The King and Queen were overcome with emotion during speeches marking the D-Day anniversary

Fighting back tears: King and Queen overcome with emotion as war hero recounts how his ‘dear friend' died on D-Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 05/06 | Watch again

Paul Nowak, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress, speaks to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'I would challenge any politician or business leader to try and survive on a zero-hours contract'
Maj RR Horton RA (Ret)

From cadet to commander: One teen's personal journey through D-Day and beyond

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 04/06 | Watch again

TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 03/06 | Watch again

Kemi Badenoch rules out serving alongside Nigel Farage after he hints at Tory takeover.

Nigel Farage 'wants to destroy the Conservative Party', Kemi Badenoch tells LBC

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, writes Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr's Election Diary: After the first week of election campaigning, have we learned anything?
'It’s enthralling to me in a sort of perverse way': Benedict Cumberbatch on playing Dominic Cummings

Benedict Cumberbatch: Playing unravelling characters like Dominic Cummings is 'enthralling in a perverse way'
Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit