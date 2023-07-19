BMW driver who killed pregnant Hollyoaks actress and injured her son in 123mph motorway smash jailed

19 July 2023, 12:59 | Updated: 19 July 2023, 13:37

Frankie Jules-Hough was killed on May 13 on the M66
Frankie Jules-Hough was killed on May 13 on the M66. Picture: Handout/Facebook
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

A BMW driver who was driving at 123mph when he hit and killed a pregnant mum-of-two has been jailed for 12 years.

Frankie Jules-Hough, 38, was 17 weeks pregnant with her third child when she died in the crash along with her unborn daughter.

Her son, 9, and four-year-old nephew suffered serious brain injuries as a result of the crash. Their long-term outcomes remain uncertain, the court heard.

Adil Iqbal, 22, was sentenced at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester, on Wednesday.

Frankie had stopped on the hard shoulder with a punctured tyre at around 3pm on May 13 to take a phone call when the crash took place.

Iqbal was driving with one hand and holding his phone with the other to film himself as he tailgated and undertook other vehicles and swerved across lanes, reaching a speed of 123mph in his father's BMW car on the M66 in Bury.

Frankie had been making a call to say she was going to be late when she let out a "blood curdling scream", the court heard.

Frankie Jules-Hough
Frankie Jules-Hough. Picture: Family Handout

Frankie died in hospital while her son and nephew were left in induced comas in intensive care.

Her other son, 2, was also in the car during the crash.

Iqbal admitted to causing the Frankie's death, as well as serious injuries to her eldest son, though he did not enter a plea to the same charge with regards to her nephew.

Passing sentence, Judge Maurice Greene told him: "She was killed as a result of the most indescribable reckless driving by you Adil Iqbal, leading to the devastation of a family."

Read More: Calls for urgent reform of 'outdated' abortion laws, as mother who ended pregnancy after legal limit to be freed

Read More: Ryan Giggs 'deeply relieved' as retrial dropped after prosecutors withdraw allegations he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Following her death, a GoFundMe page was set up to help support Frankie's family in the wake of the crash.

A statement from her family read: "Words cannot express what her family and friends are going through now, not to mention her poor boys who now have to grow up without their mummy and sister they never got to meet.

"This is devastating! Frankie touched the lives of so many with her beautiful kind soul! Heaven has gained a true angel! May she rest in eternal peace with her baby girl!

"Frankie is now looking over the boys and we are sure she will be working her healing magic to make sure the boys pull through this."

Frankie Jules-Hough
Frankie Jules-Hough. Picture: Handout

More than £50,000 has been raised in her name so far.

Frankie was known for being an actress in Hollyoaks, having played Jess Holt on the show from 2000 to 2001.

Hough also appeared in Merseybeat, Heartbeat, Where the Heart Is and Wire in the Blood.

Solicitor Rose Gibson-Harper, who represents the victim's family, said: "Today's 12-year sentence is insulting and an injustice to the catastrophic injuries little Tobias sustained, and the life sentence Mrs Hough's family were needlessly handed following her and her unborn daughter's death due to an act of sheer stupidity.

"Last year, judges were given the power to hand down greater sentences to those convicted of death by dangerous driving - previously, the maximum tariff was 14 years but it was increased to life imprisonment.

"This case stands as one of the worst examples of dangerous driving I have witnessed in my 27-year career as a catastrophic injury lawyer, and we expected the justice system to fulfil its duty and utilise its new-found powers.

"It is important to emphasise that dangerous driving is not a game. It has real and devastating consequences, and we must collectively work towards creating a society that values responsible driving and prioritises the safety of all road users.

"We urge everyone to reflect upon this tragic incident, which should serve as a wake-up call for humanity."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has apologised to LGBT veterans for their treatment during their time in the armed forces

Rishi Sunak apologises for 'horrific abuse, bullying and harassment' of UK's LGBT veterans

Gucci president Marco Bizzarri

Gucci chief to step down as French parent company shakes up leadership

Just Stop Oil protester punched and kicked was the same man who invaded Lord's

Revealed: Just Stop Oil activist carried off Lord's following Ashes invasion punched and kicked during latest slow protest
Russian president Vladimir Putin

Putin to skip upcoming summit because of ICC arrest warrant, says South Africa

South Korean army soldiers by a military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea

North Korea silent about fate of US soldier who crossed border

A Just Stop Oil climate activist is carried by police after being detained as members of the group marched slowly in Parliament Square ahead of a press conference

Just Stop Oil eco-protesters announce 'legal action' against oil and gas bosses for 'facilitating genocide'

Tupac died on 13 September 1996, a week after he was shot four times in his car while waiting at a red light

House in Las Vegas suburb searched as police re-open cold case murder of rapper Tupac Shakur

Daniel Craig accused of not standing up for the Princess of Wales

Should Mr Bond stand up for royalty? Daniel Craig embroiled in etiquette row after staying seated for Kate

Sir Richard made a rare public speech in Prague.

MI6 chief urges Russians ‘appalled’ by Ukraine war to help ‘end bloodshed’ and 'join us' by spying for UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan could be forced to 'downsize' Montecito mansion after Spotify deal collapses

Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger meets with Chinese state councillor Wang Yi in Beijing

China looks to Kissinger meeting to improve strained relations with US

Smoke rises from a mountain during a wildfire in Mandra, west of Athens, Greece

Wildfires rage near Athens as Greece hit by second heatwave

Europe is ablaze under a serious heatwave

Europe tourists told to make 'extreme heat plans' as wildfires rage in Greece and nine French regions issue alerts

Employees work at the damaged parts the Crimean Bridge connecting the Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait

Russia targets Ukraine Black Sea port of Odesa for second night

The UK's unsettled conditions may be being brought on by Europe's heatwave

One month of rain to fall in just 48 hours this weekend as UK prepares for 'washout summer'

Chinese navy sailors stand in formation on board a naval training ship

China prepares for naval drills with Russia in sign of continuing support

Latest News

See more Latest News

The London mayoral election will be held on May 2, 2024

Susan Hall wins race to become Tory candidate to face-off against Sadiq Khan in London mayoral election
A page from the Shein website

Chinese e-retailer Temu files lawsuit in US against rival Shein

Moment furious motorist throws punch and kicks at Just Stop Oil protester in London street

Moment Just Stop Oil activist is punched to the floor and kicked on the ground after car crash at London protest
OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was one of five victims to die on the Titan sub

'He knew it was going to end like this': Stockton Rush's pal said OceanGate CEO designed 'mousetrap' for billionaires
It comes Europe bakes in 45C heat

'Feasible' that 40C hits UK this summer after 'disappointing' July, Met Office says

Leader of the Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat

Thai court suspends prime minister candidate pending election law ruling

Iris Jones has ditched Mohammed for Mr Tibbs

'He doesn't complain or make a mess': Pensioner, 83, ditches Egyptian 'toyboy', 37, for new cat called Mr Tibbs
Patrick White, 33, has not been seen for three weeks

Police hunt missing Celebrity First Dates star Patrick ‘Paddy’ White who vanished three weeks ago from London
Tobias Ellwood in Afghanistan and right, members of the Taliban examine munitions

'Bizarre': Row erupts after top Tory MP earns praise from the Taliban for saying Afghanistan had improved under its rule
Emile went missing without a trace from the village of Le Vernet

Missing French boy Emile may have been ‘hit by combine harvester while walking in long grass,’ police fear

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The first British passports bearing the title "His Majesty" are being rolled out this week.

'A new era in history': First British passports issued in King Charles' name

Llwynywermod is reportedly being rented out to holidaymakers.

Inside King Charles’ £1.2m cottage with a ballroom and 192 acres of land – and it could be available to holidaymakers
It was Princess Charlotte's first appearance at Wimbledon

Princess Charlotte and Prince George break historic Wimbledon rule as major exception made for royals

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Energy Secretary

Blocking all new North Sea oil and gas projects is 'absurd' and puts UK at 'behest of Putin' says Energy Secretary
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: Are we seeing a revival of Tony Blair's New Labour?

Burnham and Marr

Mayor Andy Burnham urges Labour to prioritise 'relieving child poverty' when 'resources allow'
Ex-cop claims white police officers were 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Ex-cop claims police forces are 'encouraged' to be 'scared of black men'

Lewis Goodall

'Is this Britain's last day as a humane country?', asks Lewis Goodall as Illegal Immigration Bill is finalised
Tom and Nuclear Minister

Conservatives are 'committed to fighting and winning' the Rwanda case, says Nuclear Minister
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: It's 'remarkably reductive' to define a degree's value by financial return

Liam Kavanagh and Rupert Read, Co-Directors of the Climate Majority Project, write of how we can fight the climate crisis.

People know time’s up for a safe climate. What’s next?

Lewis Goodall

Lewis Goodall questions whether the country 'desires' a Labour government

Tom Swarbrick and Minister for higher education

Higher Education Minister expands on recruitment limits on 'Mickey Mouse' degrees

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit