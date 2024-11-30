My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar 'found dead at home' aged 44 after 'no one heard from him for 3 weeks'

Bob Bryar. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The former drummer of My Chemical Romance has been found dead at home aged 44.

Bob Bryar was found in his Tennessee home two days before Thanksgiving, according to US news outlet TMZ.

Police do not suspect foul play, as his "weapons and music equipment in the home were left untouched."

No cause of death has been made public.

Bryar was last seen on November 4, over three weeks before he was found.

Bob Bryar of My Chemical Romance has died. Picture: Getty

He was the last official drummer for My Chemical Romance, playing with the band between 2004 and 2010.

Bryar played on the band's most successful album commercially, The Black Parade, which came out in 2006.

The reasons for his departure from the band are unclear, although there is said to have been tension with his bandmates.

He later became an estate agent and was active with animal charities.

My Chemical Romance with Bryar back left. Picture: Getty

Bryar said in 2015 that after he left the band he became "the most depressed, angry, suicidal person ever."

He added: "Now, I am on so many pills that I feel a bit better, although, it still (b)others me every day. In a recent conversation, I was told I won’t be back."

My Chemical Romance are set to tour again in 2025, but Bryar was not set to be in the lineup.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK