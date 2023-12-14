Breaking News

Body found following explosion at industrial estate in South Wales

14 December 2023, 17:40 | Updated: 14 December 2023, 17:53

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found following an explosion and fire at a Treforest industrial estate on Wednesday evening, South Wales Police said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The force said identification has not yet been completed but specialist officers are supporting the family of the person who was unaccounted for.

Huge flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Severn Road, Treforest, on Wednesday evening.

A two-storey building was "totally alight" and "at risk of collapse", South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said at the time.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

"Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

"Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

"I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with."

A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are on site to determine the cause of the fire.

This story is being updated

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An EU flag

European Union agrees to open membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova

Gaynor Lord was seen entering Norwich Cathedral

Gaynor Lord's husband 'in bits' as family perplexed at why missing mother visited Norwich Cathedral

Chief police inspector and operational chief of PET Flemming Drejer, right, and senior police inspector and head of emergency services in Copenhagen Police Peter Dahl give a press briefing on co-ordin

Four arrested in Denmark and Netherlands suspected of planning terror attacks

The man is facing life-changing injuries.

Horror as circus acrobat faces 'life-changing injuries' after falling 30ft in ‘Wheel of Death’ stunt

Amazon offices

Amazon will not have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after court win

Venezuela Guyana Territorial Dispute

Venezuelan and Guyanan presidents meet over disputed territory

Nurse Hudson (left) and healthcare worker Wilmot (right) were jailed.

Nurse and healthcare worker jailed for ten years for drugging patients for 'own amusement’ and 'easy shift'

Palestinians salvage belongings after an Israeli strike in Rafah

Israel vows to fight on in Gaza despite rising international pressure

The European Central Bank in Frankfurt

European Central Bank keeps key interest rate at record high

Police have released new CCTV of Gaynor Lord

Haunting last picture of missing mum Gaynor Lord released as police say they still don't know why she left work early

Alex Batty went missing six years ago

British boy who vanished on Costa del Sol holiday six years ago found alive after 'escaping rural community' in France

Vladimir Putin

Putin says goals in Ukraine remain the same and no peace until they are achieved

Peter Faulding says he is willing to help the Gaynor Lord search

Search diver Peter Faulding offers to help find Gaynor Lord despite Nicola Bulley controversies

Rishi Sunak has scrapped the dedicated minister for disabled people

Outrage as dedicated minister for disabled 'scrapped', No10 confirms

Police teams hunting for Gaynor Lord (l) scour the scene near to where she disappeared

Hunt for Gaynor Lord: Specialist police sonar teams pictured scouring river near where missing mum vanished

EU leaders

EU leaders at summit face challenge from Orban over promises to Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Greta Gerwig

Barbie director Greta Gerwig named Cannes Festival jury president

Critical messages confronted Putin at his end-of-year press conference, which was opened up to the public for the first time

'Don’t run for another term': Vladimir Putin confronted by critical texts at end-of-year news conference
The bank has kept interest rates at the same level of 5.25% for the third time in a row

Bank of England holds interest rates at 5.25% - keeping borrowing costs at highest level for 15 years
A Tesco Christma stuffing has been recalled because it contains moths

Tesco recalls Christmas stuffing mix because it ‘may contain moths’

Pope Francis

Pope calls for international treaty to regulate artificial intelligence

Gaynor Lord has been missing for six days

Gaynor Lord missing: Live updates as search for missing mum enters day six

Workers sweep snow in Beijing

China’s economy forecast to slow sharply in 2024, World Bank says

Missing mum Gaynor Lord has been missing since last Friday

Everything we know about missing mum Gaynor Lord's disappearance as search enters sixth day
Father denies killing 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Sara Sharif's father, step-mother and uncle deny murdering the ten-year-old at their Woking home
Rishi Sunak has said a two-state solution remains the right outcome

'Two-state solution is the right outcome', Sunak insists, after Israel's ambassador says it is 'absolutely not' possible

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan dubbed 'biggest losers' of 2023 by 'Hollywood Bible' after 'whiny biography' and failed Spotify deal
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Donations to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Archewell charity plunge by £9m in a year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a slick new video of their post-Royal charity work - showing the Duchess of Sussex hugging veterans.

Harry and Meghan release slick video of post-Royal charity work - hours after Kate's film of baby bank visit

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit