Body found following explosion at industrial estate in South Wales

By Emma Soteriou

A body has been found following an explosion and fire at a Treforest industrial estate on Wednesday evening, South Wales Police said.

The force said identification has not yet been completed but specialist officers are supporting the family of the person who was unaccounted for.

Huge flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Severn Road, Treforest, on Wednesday evening.

A two-storey building was "totally alight" and "at risk of collapse", South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said at the time.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

"Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

"Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

"I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with."

A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are on site to determine the cause of the fire.

