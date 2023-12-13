Major incident declared in South Wales as huge fire breaks out following 'explosion'

Breaking News

13 December 2023, 21:16 | Updated: 13 December 2023, 21:34

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Emma Soteriou

A major incident has been declared in South Wales after a huge fire broke out following reports of an explosion.

All roads around the Treforest Industrial Estate have been closed as emergency services attend the scene, South Wales Police said.

A statement read: "We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.

"The roads around the Industrial Estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time. Please avoid the area.

"Updates will be provided when available and appropriate."

At least 11 fire service vehicles are at the estate and several ambulances have also arrived, according to WalesOnline.

Cllr Andrew Morgan tweeted: "There is a significant fire on the Treforest Industrial Estate, emergency services are on the scene... please avoid the area".

It comes after witnesses reported hearing "a big explosion".

Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board said: "Due to the ongoing incident at Treforest Ind Estate this evening, all of our emergency departments are currently on high alert.

"Please help us by not attending A & E unless absolutely necessary. We need to be able to provide care to those who need it the most."

This story is being updated

