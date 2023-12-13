Tory MP and ex-SAS reservist David Davis steps in to stop brutal attack on homeless man near Parliament

David Davis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Tory MP David Davis has said he stepped in to stop two men attacking a homeless man near Parliament.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 74-year-old intervened after witnessing a "spray of blood" as the attackers kicked the man's head.

The incident took place at around 11pm on Great Peter Street, Westminster, on Tuesday.

Mr Davis said he put himself between the victim and the two attackers before scuffling with one of them.

Read more: Detectives searching for missing Gaynor Lord call in Lancashire Police over Nicola Bulley investigation 'lessons'

Read more: Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford resigns with immediate effect triggering contest to replace him

"I had to get between them, be very aggressive, one of them took a couple of swings at me and I had to deal with that, slightly manhandle him," Mr Davis said.

"I didn't hit them, if you hit them you've got to hit them really hard and you might kill them, so I tried not to get into that, otherwise I'd be talking from a prison cell.

"I was basically being very aggressive, one of them started to back away and one of them, the more aggressive one, was a bit shocked and that gave me time to get the victim on his feet and away.

"Eventually it was alright, I think the aggressive one decided he didn't want a straight-on confrontation with me."

Mr Davis went on to let the homeless man, named Gareth, spend the night on his sofa at his nearby flat.

He took him to hospital on Wednesday morning because he was still bleeding.