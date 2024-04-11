Body of woman found in Croydon park 'cut up using power tools', court hears

The remains were identified as 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew. Picture: Met Police

By Flaminia Luck

The body of a 38-year-old woman from Croydon was found “cut up in to a number of parts using power tools”, the Old Bailey has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The remains of Sarah Mayhew from Croydon were found in Rowdown Fields in south London on April 2.

Gemma Watts, 48, who is charged with her murder alongside Steve Samson, 44, has been remanded in custody to next appear on June 27.

Police arrested the pair on Saturday, and said they were known to Ms Mayhew.

Police cordon at the scene in Rowdown Fields. Picture: Alamy

Ms Watts appeared in court on Thursday via videolink from HMP Bronzefield with a black eye.

She will remain in custody awaiting a plea hearing on 27 June.

Steve Samson will appear separately later today.

He has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child.

However, those charges are currently being treated as unrelated to the murder investigation.

Read more: Woman stabbed to death in house near Hyde Park named, with police still hunting for killer

The family of Ms Mayhew have been informed of the charges and officers remain in contact with them, the Met Police said.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, previously said: "My thoughts are with Sarah's family as they deal with this heart-breaking news.

"No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

"The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death."

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation who has yet to speak with police is urged to contact them.

Read more: Reform UK 'mortified' after sacking 'inactive' candidate who turned out to be dead