Breaking News

Body found in search for Katie Kenyon believed to be missing mother's

A body believed to be missing Katie Kenyon's has been found. Picture: Lancashire Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A body has been found by officers searching for missing mother Katie Kenyon.

The body was found on Friday night in the Forest of Bowland in North West England, after police were handed new information about where she could be.

Lancashire Police said the identity of the woman could not yet be confirmed but they believe it to belong to Ms Kenyon.

The 33-year-old's family has been made aware.

Read more: Katie Kenyon: Man charged with mother-of-two's murder learns trial date

Det Supt Gary Brooks, head of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Unit, said: “Following extensive police enquiries and after a number of days of searching I can now sadly confirm that we have found a body and at this time we believe it to be that of Katie Kenyon.

“Katie’s family have been told and my heart goes out to them at this time. We have specially trained officers supporting them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public and the media for all the help they have given us during what has been a protracted, complex and very emotive search and I would also like to thank both the partner agencies and all of the police officers and staff who have been involved in the search for Katie.

“While this is not the conclusion to those searches any of us would have wished for I know the family appreciate those efforts.

“Once again, my thoughts today are with Katie’s family and all of her loved ones.”

Andrew Burfield, a 50-year-old man from Burnley, appeared in court by video-link from HMP Preston charged with the murder of Ms Kenyon on Friday.

He spoke only to confirm his identity at the Preston Crown Court hearing.

He was remanded in custody and a trial date was set for November 14.

Updates to follow