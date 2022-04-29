Katie Kenyon: Man charged with mother-of-two's murder learns trial date

Katie Kenyon has not been found. Picture: Lancashire Police/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man charged with the murder of missing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon has learned when he will face trial.

Andrew Burfield, 50, of Burnley spoke only to confirm his name at Preston Crown Court on Friday.

He is due to go on trial in November – but Ms Kenyon has still not been found.

Her family say her disappearance is out of character.

Detectives have treated the case as a suspected murder, and police are searching woodland near Burnley for the 33-year-old.

She vanished on Friday last week after getting into a van in the Lancashire town.

It is thought she travelled in a Ford Transit at about 9.30am. The van left the town towards the Bolton-by-Bowland area.

On Thursday, investigators focused on a stretch of the Forest of Bowland, east of Lancaster, after information about the sighting of a silver Ford Transit last Friday was handed to police.

Police searched in the east Lancashire beauty spot Gisburn Forest this week, drawing in more than 60 officers from four forces to search the area.

The fire service, dog teams, mounted police, mountain rescue volunteers and drones were all drafted in.

Ms Kenyon, of Padiham, is white, 5ft 9in, and has shoulder-length strawberry blonde/ginger hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt or jacket and white vest top, black leggings and flip flops.