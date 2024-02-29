Body Shop shuts 75 branches across the UK: Full list of store closures revealed

By Danielle De Wolfe

The Body Shop has announced it's set to close 75 stores across the UK, with 489 jobs now at risk nationwide.

The closures form part of a massive restructuring, after the global beauty chain's UK arm went into administration earlier this year.

Between 750 and 800 redundancies are expected as a result over the next six weeks.

The job losses spanning both the stores and the company's head office in London, with 40% of the chain's entire workforce likely to face redundancy.

However, The Body Shop is expected to retain some stores, with 116 UK branches set to remain open.

The high street chain, which currently has branches across Europe as well as on both sides of the Atlantic, was set up in Brighton in 1976 by the late Dame Anita Roddick.

489 jobs are set to be cut according to the firm overseeing its restructuring. Picture: Alamy

Her animal-friendly approach saw her create natural beauty products that were 100% cruelty free.

However, her decision to sell her brand to rival L'Oréal in 2006 perturbed many customers, who saw the move as a decision that went against the brand's core values.

The company has changed hands twice since the initial sale, now owned by private equity firm Aurelius in late 2023.

According to new owners, the closures come following "years of unprofitability".

FRP Advisory, the firm managing the restructuring, have vowed to "support all impacted staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service".

"In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business," said FRP Advisory's Tony Wright.

"We remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward."

The full list of closures can be found below.

