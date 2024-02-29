Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight', campaigners fear, as owners told to restore 'Britain's wonkiest pub'

29 February 2024, 12:30

Campaigners fear the Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight'
Campaigners fear the Crooked House 'could be rebuilt straight'. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kit Heren

Campaigners have raised fears that the Crooked House could be rebuilt 'straight', losing its cult status as 'Britain's wonkiest pub'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The owners of the pub, in Himley near Dudley, have been ordered to rebuild the pub after it was hit by fire then demolished illegally six months ago.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street announced on Tuesday that an enforcement notice had been made.

But despite the good news for campaigners, some campaigners said that they were worried the pub might not be the same as before.

"What happens if they rebuild the crooked house “as original”, i.e. (dare I say it?) … straight," Philip Heath said on the Save the Crooked House Facebook page.

Read more: Crooked House owners ordered to rebuild 'Britain's wonkiest pub' brick-by-brick after it was destroyed

Read more: Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley.
The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley. Picture: Alamy

"I know that would entirely miss the point, but I think the unauthorised action was demolition of a pub, not of a “wonky pub”?

"Could they be “done” for that? And would the Building Regs crew even allow it to be built so crooked? Just saying, because it sometimes turns out that apparent good news in planning can have escape routes or loopholes. I’m all in favour of the owner being brought to book, but I suspect this is far from the end of it."

Others said that the order was for the pub to be rebuilt exactly as it was.

Bill Lees wrote: "I think that the order to re-build very specifically says that it must be re-built exactly “as it was before the fire”, and even specifies the materials to be used."

Others pointed out that the order to rebuild could be appealed to the planning inspector.

The Crooked House in ruins
The Crooked House in ruins. Picture: Getty

Announcing the news on Tuesday, Mr Street wrote on the Facebook page: "Hi everyone, today is obviously a monumental day in the campaign to get the Crooked House rebuilt.

"South Staffordshire District Council deserve enormous credit for holding their nerve and pursuing this enforcement action.

"However it would never have happened if it wasn’t for the tireless work of each and everyone one of you in this group. What you have done to keep the Crooked House at the forefront of people’s minds has been exceptional, and as Mayor I want to personally thank you all.

"I said at the time of the tragedy that the owners had messed with the wrong community, and you haven’t half proved that right. Thank you."

Campaigners were overjoyed at the news.

Tony Harrington posted on the Facebook page: “Yyyaaaaassssss! There is a God!! xx”

People inspect the rubble remains as they gather at The Crooked House pub
People inspect the rubble remains as they gather at The Crooked House pub. Picture: Alamy

Jane Lawrence posted: “Fantastic news!! Well done everybody!”Abbie Armer wrote: “Just saw this absolutely fantastic.”

Once known as “Britain’s wonkiest” inn, the pub caught fire on August 5 last year and was demolished two days later.

A memory wall was set up at the site where fans of the iconic pub shared their memories earlier this month. More than 35,000 people have thrown their support behind a campaign to see the pub rebuilt.

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi said: “This is an act of commitment from the community, very publicly, where we are renewing our vows to see the Crooked House rebuilt brick by brick.

“That’s what the community wants and that’s what we are pursuing.”

Campaigners have pushed for the Crooked House to be rebuilt
Campaigners have pushed for the Crooked House to be rebuilt. Picture: Alamy

The pub, which dates back to the 18th century, was known for its sloping walls and floor which were caused by mining subsidence in the area.

Staffordshire Police is treating the blaze as arson.

Five men and one woman were arrested in connection with the fire and remain on bail.

The Save the Crooked House campaign group and contractors agreed to secure the 25,000 bricks from the building and they were kept in padlocked containers.

Remains of the Crooked House pub
Remains of the Crooked House pub. Picture: Getty

In a statement, South Staffordshire Council it had "engaged with the owners" since the demolition of the Crooked House pub, "but has reached a point where formal action is considered necessary".

The enforcement notice served against the owners requires the building to be rebuilt by February 2027, the council said.

If work is not completed within the time limit, the local authority can prosecute for failure to comply with the notice, it added.

The owners of the site have 30 days to appeal the notice.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tuck will not be able to attend Everton matches home or away or any other football fixtures for six years.

Everton fan jailed for 15 weeks for racially abusing fellow fan on club's Facebook page

Figure Humanoid Robots

ChatGPT creator signs deal to put AI into humanoid robots

Russia Putin

Sending Western troops to Ukraine risks global nuclear conflict, says Putin

A yellow weather warning has been issued.

UK to be battered by 15 hours of rain, with yellow weather warning issued - is your area affected?

Five people died when the Titan submersible suffered a 'catastrophic implosion'

Loose metal on the Titanic or passing whales? What caused the mystery banging on the Titan submersible

Christian Brueckner (l) and Madeleine McCann (r)

Madeleine McCann chief suspect 'plotted to abduct and sell' a child while working in Algarve resort, it is claimed

Prince William has visited a London synagogue

Prince William returns to work as he shares emotional message from him and Kate on rise in anti-Semitism

The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

'Heartbroken' Strictly dance partner Karen Hauer and Paul Hollywood lead tributes to Hairy Biker Dave Myers

Israel Palestinians Rafah Photo Gallery

Israeli troops ‘fire on people waiting for aid’ as Gaza death tolls hits 30,000

Paris Atmosphere – Liverpool v Real Madrid – UEFA Champions League Final

Leap-year newspaper raises money and laughs in France

Senegal Migrants Deaths

Dozens of migrants die off Senegal coast after boat capsizes

Spain Soccer La Liga

Football fan arrested for ‘death threats’ against girl wearing Real Madrid shirt

Kyle Ratcliffe, the father of Brianna Ghey's killer, has been jailed

Father of Brianna Ghey's murderer jailed for child exposure and indecent photo offences

Sarah Everard’s killer was ‘abusing women long before he joined the police’ as public inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Killer cop Wayne Couzens reported to police eight times prior to the killing of Sarah Everard

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan said there were failings across multiple police forces to identify red flags about Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens

‘Red flags’ about Sarah Everard’s killer should have seen him kicked out of police, Sadiq Khan tells LBC

Exclusive
https://www.lbc.co.uk/news/mayor-of-london-reveals-changes-coming-to-streatham-ltn/

Mayor of London reveals changes coming to Streatham LTN 'ASAP' which is causing 'huge problems'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sarah Everard's family has released a statement following the Angiolini review

Read in full: Sarah Everard's family statement

Sarah Everard's family welcome report into killer police officer Wayne Couzens

'She died because he was a police officer': Sarah Everard's family welcome findings of Couzens inquiry
Sarah Everard’s killer was ‘abusing women long before he joined the police’ as public inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him

Sarah Everard’s killer ‘abused women long before he joined police’ as inquiry slams repeated failures to stop him
Israel Palestinians Cease fire Deal Explainer

Palestinian death toll in Gaza has risen above 30,000, says health ministry

Sadiq Khan has hit out at 'weak' Rishi Sunak

Sadiq Khan lashes out at ‘racist, Islamophobic, anti-Muslim nonsense’ and blasts ‘weak’ Sunak
The Hairy Bikers star, Dave Myers, has died aged 66.

‘I will miss him every day’: Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers dies aged 66 as best friend Si King shares statement
Vladimir Putin delivers his state-of-the-nation address in Moscow

Vladimir Putin warns the West: 'We have weapons that can hit your territory'

Dame Esther said she was "disappointed" at no clear call for a vote on assisted dying

Health Committee chairman hits back at 'disappointed' Dame Esther Rantzen over assisted dying report
Russia Iran Satellite

Russian rocket puts Iranian satellite into orbit

Bradley Cooper reveals 8-month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I didn’t even know if I really love the kid'

Bradley Cooper reveals eight month struggle to form connection with daughter Lea: 'I don’t even know if I really love the kid'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry demanded the name of the person responsible for downgrading his security.

Prince Harry demanded name of person responsible for downgrading his security, court documents reveal
The Duke of Sussex took legal action against the Home Office over a decision in 2020 to change the level of his personal security

Prince Harry faces £1m bill after losing High Court challenge over taxpayer funded police protection
Thomas Kingston died aged 45.

Lady Gabriella Windsor's husband Thomas Kingston 'died at his parents' £3m country mansion'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit