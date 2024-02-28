Inside Crooked House pub owners' lavish lifestyle - from Dubai holidays to Bentleys

The glamorous life of the owners of the Crooked House. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Emma Soteriou

The owners of the Crooked House boozer - known as Britain's wonkiest pub - have been ordered to rebuild it brick-by-brick after it was destroyed.

Adam Taylor, 44, and his wife Carly Taylor, 34, bought the Crooked House in Himley near Dudley in 2023 but disaster struck when it caught fire and was demolished two days later.

The pub, which was built in the 18th Century, was known for its slope that made it look like objects were rolling uphill along the bar.

It was sold by brewers Marston's to ATE Farms Ltd in July, just weeks before the fire on August 5.

Mrs Taylor is the director of ATE Farms, which was set up by her husband.

Carly Taylor is seen living the high life in social media posts. Picture: Social media

Mrs Taylor is director of several companies and had posted images online showing her "life of luxury" after she married her husband Mr Taylor.

She left her job as a hairstylist and nail technician when she married Mr Taylor, who is a former director of Himley Environment Ltd - the firm behind a landfill site next to the pub.

Mrs Taylor has shared glimpses of her lavish lifestyle online, including images of her on holiday in Dubai and Paris as well as her in a Bentley.

Carly Taylor posing in a first-class seat on a plane. Picture: Facebook

A local at a pub Mr Taylor previously used to visit said: "Carly struck gold when she married Adam. She’s his second wife.

"She once ran a hairdressing and nail business, now she runs a business and property empire.

"She’s done very well for herself and both she and Adam work really hard.

"But she lives the life of luxury too and enjoys travelling in luxury to nice places."

A relative told MailOnline: "She seems to go here there and everywhere, judging by Facebook."

Carly Taylor posing outside the Burj al-Arab hotel in Dubai. Picture: Facebook

Mrs Taylor also owns a second pub - the Sarah Mansfield Country Inn - in Willey, Warwickshire.

Despite locals describing the pub as "thriving heart of the community", its interior was allegedly stripped out after Mrs Taylor's company bought it.

The burnt out remains of The Crooked House pub near Dudley. Picture: Alamy

A local told the Times that it is "just four walls and looks like it is waiting to fall down".

It is understood that there were plans to build houses in the pub's car park but they were turned down by Rugby Borough Council.

The couple are also said to have considered investing in a former quarry at Dunton Bassett, in Leicestershire, with plans in place to create a holiday home site.

Carly Taylor. Picture: Social media

They got the Crooked House in July 2023 before the shock blaze.

The couple have since been ordered to rebuild the house, with West Midlands Mayor Andy Street announcing that an enforcement notice had been made.

Writing on the Save Crooked House Facebook page, Mr Street wrote: "Hi everyone, today is obviously a monumental day in the campaign to get the Crooked House rebuilt.

"South Staffordshire District Council deserve enormous credit for holding their nerve and pursuing this enforcement action.

"However it would never have happened if it wasn’t for the tireless work of each and everyone one of you in this group. What you have done to keep the Crooked House at the forefront of people’s minds has been exceptional, and as Mayor I want to personally thank you all.

"I said at the time of the tragedy that the owners had messed with the wrong community, and you haven’t half proved that right. Thank you."

Mr and Mrs Taylor have 30 days to appeal the enforcement notice or will have to comply with it by February 2027.

Police have made a number of arrests in connection with the fire, which they are treating as arson.

Since the fire, three men, aged 33, 51, and 66, have been arrested and bailed.

A woman, 34, and two men, aged 44 and 23, were also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent or being reckless as to whether life was endangered - they were also released on bail.