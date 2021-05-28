Ulley Reservoir: Body found in search for missing teenager

The body of a teenage boy has been found at Ulley Reservoir. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

A body has been found in the Ulley Reservoir in the search for a missing teenager, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called after 3pm on Friday to reports of the boy getting into difficulty in the water.

Police diving teams were deployed in a rapid search for the boy and people nearby were told to avoid the area.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the boy's parents have been told.

Police told those nearby to avoid Ulley Reservoir while the search took place. Picture: PA Images

A police spokesperson earlier said: "Emergency services currently have multiple resources on scene at Ulley Reservoir, Rotherham.

"At 3pm, police were called to concerns that a teenage boy had got into difficulty in the water.

"Numerous agencies have responded and specialist search teams are doing everything they can to find him.

"The boy's parents have been informed and are being supported by officers. Please avoid the area while the teams carry out their work."