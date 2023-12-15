Body of woman found after industrial estate explosion in South Wales identified as Danielle Evans

Danielle Evans' body was discovered at the estate. Picture: Handout

By Will Taylor

The body of a woman found at the site of a huge blast in South Wales has been identified as Danielle Evans.

She was discovered dead at the scene after investigators searched the Treforest Industrial Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf after an explosion erupted, destroying a building.

Specially trained officers are supporting her family.

Flowers were left at the scene after Wednesday evening's incident.

The cause is still being looked into after a major incident was declared to handle the fire, which broke out in the Rizle House warehouse there.

The building holds a gym, which was completely ablaze and at risk of collapse, as well as 12 other commercial units.

Authorities had to shut nearby roads and a person was declared missing. Ms Evans' body was discovered but it is believed nobody else was seriously hurt.

Anyone who saw the incident has been asked to come forward, with police interested in seeing any footage from the area at the time.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Raikes said previously: "I would appeal to anyone who has any information and has not yet spoken to police to come forward and I would ask for anyone with any CCTV, Ring doorbell footage or dashcam footage to get in touch."