Bogus taxi driver tricked vulnerable women into his car and drove them to remote locations to rape them

20 November 2023, 17:57 | Updated: 20 November 2023, 18:00

Nazim Asmal posed as a taxi driver to trick vulnerable women into his car before he raped them, a court heard. Credit: Lancashire Police
Nazim Asmal posed as a taxi driver to trick vulnerable women into his car before he raped them, a court heard.

A Lancashire man has admitted to posing as a taxi driver to trick local women into his car before raping them.

Nazim Asmal, 34, lured his victims as they made their way home from nights out before he drived them to remote locations to assault them.

Asmal, formerly of Blackburn, appeared at Preston Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to four counts of rape and sexual assault.

He first struck in October 2021 by picking up his rape victim in Preston city centre, Lancashire Police said.

He then drove for around ten minutes to a remote area before raping her in the car and dropping her back in Preston city centre.

Asmal then committed further similar offences in Darwen, Lancashire, in March and again in April this year, the police force said.

Detectives were able to identify Asmal after his black Toyota Yaris car was picked up on CCTV cameras.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on February 13 at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Darren Irving, from Lancashire Police, said: "Asmal deliberately targeted his victims because of their vulnerable state and subjected them to serious sexual assaults.

"Although today's headlines will quite rightly focus on Asmal's abhorrent defending, my thoughts are very much with the victims who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

"If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence I would encourage you to contact the police knowing you will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything we can to put the perpetrator before the courts."

