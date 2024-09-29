Boris Becker ties the knot for the third time in sun-soaked Italian wedding

29 September 2024

Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and tennis player former Boris Becker
Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and tennis player Boris Becker. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Tennis legend Boris Becker has tied the knot for the third time during a ceremony in Italy.

Becker, whose bankruptcy was recently discharged, married new wife Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro during sun-soaked Italian service.

The German tennis star, 56, married the 33-year-old political risk manager in Portofino, Italy, on September 14, with Monteiro walking down the isle to Coldplay’s Yellow.

"It’s one of the most romantic places I have been to," Boris told Hello! Magazine.

Read more: Boris Becker no longer bankrupt after High Court Ruling as tennis star has done 'all that he reasonably could do'

"We live in Italy and we went to Portofino a few times last summer. We could have chosen Venice, Rome or Lake Como, but our strongest attachment was to Portofino.

"The location where we had the ceremony is, I think, one of the most unique places I have been in my life – and trust me, I have been to a lot of beautiful places!"

Boris added that he knew his third wife was the one for him when he faced financial troubles in 2022.

Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and Boris Becker pose for a photograph in the photobooth during the Opening Night Gala of the Laver Cup 2024
Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro and Boris Becker pose for a photograph in the photobooth during the Opening Night Gala of the Laver Cup 2024. Picture: Getty

"As they say in wedding ceremonies, in good and in bad days, you have to find a way to stick together. We certainly had very difficult days, because my personal situation was very challenging, but that’s really when I got to know my true friends and my partner for life," he told the outlet.

"Sometimes you need to be tested to find out who your true friends are, or your partner, and it happened for me. And I realised who was with me and who was not with me. Lilian was number one."

Earlier this year, Boris Becker's bankruptcy was discharged after a High Court judge said he had done "all that he reasonably could do" to meet his financial obligations.

The tennis star, 56, was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017, owing creditors almost £50 million over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Bankruptcy orders end after a year in England and Wales, but a judge agreed to suspend the automatic discharge of the order in 2018 due to Becker "failing to comply with his obligations", meaning he was still bound by its terms.

Pope Francis delivers his message as he meets with students of the Louvain Catholic University

Pope Francis faces calls for ‘paradigm change’ on women’s issues

