Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail sentence for hiding £2.5million in assets to avoid paying his debts after being declared bankrupt.

Last month, the shamed tennis legend, 54, was jailed for two years and six months after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

In his first statement since beginning his sentence, the three-time Wimbledon champion told the Daily Mail:"I wish to make it clear that I accept the verdicts of the jury,

"I accept the sentence imposed upon me and that is why I have no intention of seeking any form of appeal. I will serve my sentence in accordance with the court’s decisions."

Boris Becker attends court with girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. Picture: Alamy

Boris Becker lifts Wimbledon trophy. Picture: Alamy

The dad-of-four, who won Wimbledon three times, was convicted of flouting insolvency rules by concealing millions in cash, shares and property when he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

It was understood that Becker, a father-of-four, was initially confident that he'd be walking free by Christmas. He is reportedly planning a warts-and-all book on his fall from grace.

Jailing Becker, Judge Deborah Taylor said: "The obligation was on you to disclose these assets but you did not.

"I take into account your fall from grace. You’ve lost your career, reputation and all your properties."However, you have shown no remorse.

"While I accept the humiliation you may have felt as a result of these proceedings, there has been no humility."

Jurors found he had made £390,000-worth of payments from his business account following his bankruptcy to nine others, including his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker, who is the mother of his fourth child.

He was also convicted of failing to declare his share in a sprawling £1m property in his German hometown of Leimen, and hiding a bank loan of almost £700,000 on the house.

The fourth charge related to not revealing his shares in a technology firm Breaking Data Corp, which were valued at £66,000.

He had been cleared of a further 20 charges, which included nine counts of failing to hand over his tennis trophies and medals.

Becker insisted that all the payments he made were "commitments to his children and other dependents, medical and professional fees, and other expenses".

German-born Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, made his statement through London lawyers Bark & Co.

The firm said: "Following his conviction and sentencing Mr Becker would like us to clarify some matters about his trial.

"Mr Becker was acquitted of 20 of the 24 charges and the Insolvency Service lost the majority of its case against him.

"In particular Mr Becker was acquitted of every single charge alleging offences by him before the making of the bankruptcy order on June 21 2017. "It was decided by the jury, followed by the judge in sentencing, that Mr Becker did nothing wrong or illegal regarding his bankruptcy before the bankruptcy order was made.

"Mr Becker actively tried to avoid being declared bankrupt and to meet his debts."

Becker was made bankrupt after failing to meet payments for a loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain.