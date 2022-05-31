Boris Becker will not appeal against jail term for hiding £2.5million after bankruptcy

31 May 2022, 09:21

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term
Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail term. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Boris Becker will not appeal against his jail sentence for hiding £2.5million in assets to avoid paying his debts after being declared bankrupt.

Last month, the shamed tennis legend, 54, was jailed for two years and six months after a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

In his first statement since beginning his sentence, the three-time Wimbledon champion told the Daily Mail:"I wish to make it clear that I accept the verdicts of the jury,

"I accept the sentence imposed upon me and that is why I have no intention of seeking any form of appeal. I will serve my sentence in accordance with the court’s decisions."

Boris Becker attends court with girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro
Boris Becker attends court with girlfriend Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro. Picture: Alamy
Boris Becker lifts Wimbledon trophy
Boris Becker lifts Wimbledon trophy. Picture: Alamy

The dad-of-four, who won Wimbledon three times, was convicted of flouting insolvency rules by concealing millions in cash, shares and property when he was declared bankrupt in 2017.

It was understood that Becker, a father-of-four, was initially confident that he'd be walking free by Christmas. He is reportedly planning a warts-and-all book on his fall from grace.

Read More: Boris Becker moved to jail for foreigners facing deportation

Read More: Andrew Castle 'reeling' as his 'great mate' Boris Becker is jailed

Jailing Becker, Judge Deborah Taylor said: "The obligation was on you to disclose these assets but you did not.

"I take into account your fall from grace. You’ve lost your career, reputation and all your properties."However, you have shown no remorse.

"While I accept the humiliation you may have felt as a result of these proceedings, there has been no humility."

Jurors found he had made £390,000-worth of payments from his business account following his bankruptcy to nine others, including his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker, who is the mother of his fourth child.

He was also convicted of failing to declare his share in a sprawling £1m property in his German hometown of Leimen, and hiding a bank loan of almost £700,000 on the house. 

The fourth charge related to not revealing his shares in a technology firm Breaking Data Corp, which were valued at £66,000. 

He had been cleared of a further 20 charges, which included nine counts of failing to hand over his tennis trophies and medals.

Becker insisted that all the payments he made were "commitments to his children and other dependents, medical and professional fees, and other expenses".

German-born Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, made his statement through London lawyers Bark & Co.

The firm said: "Following his conviction and sentencing Mr Becker would like us to clarify some matters about his trial.

 "Mr Becker was acquitted of 20 of the 24 charges and the Insolvency Service lost the majority of its case against him.

"In particular Mr Becker was acquitted of every single charge alleging offences by him before the making of the bankruptcy order on June 21 2017. "It was decided by the jury, followed by the judge in sentencing, that Mr Becker did nothing wrong or illegal regarding his bankruptcy before the bankruptcy order was made.

"Mr Becker actively tried to avoid being declared bankrupt and to meet his debts."

Becker was made bankrupt after failing to meet payments for a loan of more than £3m on his luxury estate in Mallorca, Spain.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Andrea Leadson slammed Boris Johnson

Battered Boris accused of "unacceptable failings" by ex-ally Andrea Leadsom

Chaos has broken out at Britain's airports

Airport shambles: Police drafted in to tell holidaymakers their flight is cancelled

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Muzzle Britain's 'sadistic' cats to stop birds being 'hunted to extinction' warns peer

Council killjoys have been banning bunting for the Platinum Jubilee

'Enjoy the Platinum Jubilee': Boris urges council killjoys to approve street parties

Father and son guilty of murdering thief

Vigilante father and son guilty of murdering thief with a ninja sword

Liverpool fans were subjected to pepper spraying by police

French police back Liverpool fans and call for minister to go after Champions League chaos

Putin wants to capture the Donbas, after narrowing his aim from the start of the war amid humiliating setbacks

Russian army risks 'collapse' as Putin sees casualties as 'price worth paying'

Travel chaos is expected to get worse in coming days

Ministers slam airlines for 'completely unacceptable' cuts amid half-term hell at airports

Asylum seekers could receive notices by the end of the week.

Dozens of migrants 'face receiving Rwanda deportation notices in days'

Ellee Nicoll, a shop worker at a Swindon Co-Op, was jailed after she groomed a teenage girl into a sexual relationship.

Co-op worker jailed for grooming teenage schoolgirl into having sex by buying her gifts

Monkeypox cases have increased in England

Further 71 monkeypox cases identified in England taking UK total to 179

Barclays is to shut 27 more branches this year

Barclays shuts 27 more branches bringing its total closure to 103 this year

The Metropolitan Police is being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Police watchdog probes strip-search of a third child by the Met

The quake occurred near Wem

'Houses shake' as 3.8m earthquake 'rocks' West Midlands

Samantha Markle insists the door is open for Meghan to contact her father

'The door is open for Meghan to contact her father', half-sister Samantha says

The actor, who's recently left his US libel trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, performed unannounced alongside close friend Jeff Beck at City Hall.

Johnny Depp makes surprise appearance at Sheffield gig as Amber Heard verdict looms

Latest News

See more Latest News

A view of a building destroyed during fighting in Mariupol

War crimes meeting being held at Hague over Russia-Ukraine war
European Council President Charles Michel speaks to media prior to the extraordinary meeting of EU leaders to discuss Ukraine, energy and food security at the Europa building in Brussels on Monday

EU leaders agree to ban 90% of Russian oil by year-end

The collapsed building

Crowd confronts cleric after Iran tower collapse kills 33

A girl sits on a swing outside destroyed buildings in Irpin, Ukraine

Battle of Sievierodonetsk rages in Ukraine as Russia is blamed for food crisis
A school building stands behind a tree with an American flag and crime scene tape at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Finger pointed at man who made ‘wrong decision’ as 19 children were murdered
People gather at a memorial at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas

Families begin to bury children murdered in mass shooting at Texas school
Hurricane Agatha off the Pacific coast of Oaxaca state, Mexico

Hurricane Agatha sets record after slamming into Mexico at 105mph
Russia Ukraine War Europe

EU leaders agree on partial embargo on Russian oil

Russia Ukraine War Europe

Zelensky addresses EU leaders as divisions remain over oil embargo
Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff (BFM TV via AP)

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Disabled Liverpool fan slams French interior minister 'lies' over Champions League final

Disabled Liverpool supporter slams French minister's Champions League final 'lies'
Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough

'I'll give you one last chance to recant': Nick Ferrari schools caller on Hillsborough
Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown

Tory peer: There was 'no prohibition' on parties during Covid lockdown
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 30/05 | Watch again

Liverpool fan faced 'most uncomfortable experience of my life' at Champions League final

Stade de France chaos 'very similar' to Hillsborough disaster, Liverpool fan tells LBC
'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to Champions League chaos

'Heavy echoes of Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty's moving reaction to CL final chaos
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/05 | Watch again

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racist origins of Windrush scandal, says journalist

Home Office 'tried to bury' report exposing racism that led to Windrush, says journalist
Author explains fascinating history of metric system amidst imperial measurements row

Author explains fascinating history of metric system amid imperial measurements row
'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

'This is nothing but rudeness': Nick Ferrari wants patients who miss GP visits to be fined

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London