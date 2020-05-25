Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson hosts daily coronavirus press briefing

25 May 2020, 17:42 | Updated: 25 May 2020, 18:55

By Seán Hickey

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to lead this evening's coronavirus press briefing amid controversy surrounding his chief aide.

Chief aide to the Prime Minister Dominic Cummings hosted his own briefing at 4pm this afternoon, where he attempted to "clear up confusion" around his alleged breaking of lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson will be met by some difficult questions at today's coronavirus press briefing as many seek more clarity on the government's lockdown message.

The government defended Mr Cummings' actions, with Grant Shapps saying allegations that the senior aide made a second trip to Durham are "not true".

Watch the Prime Minister's press conference live from Downing Street here.

