'Boris is up for it': Johnson flying home on Saturday to launch extraordinary comeback to No.10, ally claims

21 October 2022, 19:36 | Updated: 21 October 2022, 19:51

Boris Johnson is 'up for running for PM' and is flying home, an ally has said
Boris Johnson is 'up for running for PM' and is flying home, an ally has said. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Boris Johnson is "up for" running in the Conservative leadership race and wants a second term as Prime Minister, an ally has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former PM, who resigned in July amid the 'partygate' scandal, is plotting an extraordinary comeback to the top job in British politics, according to Sir James Duddridge.

Sir James, who was one of Mr Johnson's parliamentary private secretaries at No 10, told the PA news agency: "I've been in contact with the boss via WhatsApp.

"He's going to fly back. He said, 'I'm flying back, Dudders. We are going to do this. I'm up for it'."

The MP for Rochford and Southend East said he was confident Mr Johnson would get the 100 nominations from Tory colleagues to progress to the next stage of the contest "quite quickly".

Sir James said Mr Johnson would fly back to the UK from his Caribbean holiday this Saturday and begin making his case to his fellow Conservative MPs.

His argument will be that he is "the only person that's got a mandate" from the 2019 general election and that he can "bring the party together", Sir James added.

Mr Johnson has "learned and reflected" in his spell out of office, and knows he needs a No 10 operation that is "slicker" and has "command of the details", according to the ally.

Sir James said Mr Johnson knows he needs a "government of all talents" and would "welcome back with open arms" even those who "said despicable things about him".

Mr Johnson is touted by some in his party as a "unity" candidate who can bring the Conservatives back together after a bitter and divided spell under his successor Liz Truss, who announced her resignation on Thursday after only 44 days.

Read more: More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

His defenders claim that the former PM is popular in parts of the UK that the Conservative Party often finds hard to win over.

They point to the spectacular success in the 2019 general election - which saw swathes of the 'red wall', traditional Labour heartlands in the North and Midlands, swing to the Conservatives that year.

Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson. Picture: Getty

But the new poll suggests that the 'partygate' scandal may have had a lasting impact among voters. It emerged earlier this year that several parties had been held in Downing Street and other government buildings, while draconian Covid-19 lockdown rules were still in place.

Many people have complained about the sacrifices they made, such as not being able to visit sick loved ones or attend funerals, at the same time as the 'partygate' events were taking place. Mr Johnson still faces a Commons inquiry later this year over claims he misled parliament about the 'partygate' affair.

Read more: Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite

Mr Johnson appears to be trailing Rishi Sunak, his former chancellor, with MP backers, but ahead of Penny Mordaunt, the other frontrunner.

But several Cabinet ministers have come out in favour of Mr Johnson, including defence secretary Ben Wallace, business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, and levelling up secretary Simon Clarke.

Rishi Sunak is a frontrunner
Rishi Sunak is a frontrunner. Picture: Getty

A recent poll from Opinium Research showed that a showdown between Mr Sunak and the former PM would see Mr Sunak come out on top.

An overnight poll showed that in a Rishi Sunak vs Boris Johnson run-off, the public would back Sunak 44% to 31%.Mr Sunak would be the public's favourite in two of three 'final two' scenarios, with him also winning 45% of support over 23% for Mordaunt.

Read more: James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

And another poll suggests that more than half of British people do not want Boris Johnson to become Prime Minister again.

Some 52% of people surveyed by YouGov on Friday said that they would be "unhappy" to see Mr Johnson, who resigned after the 'partygate' scandal only three months ago, return to Downing Street.

Penny Mordaunt is another candidate to lead the Conservatives nexr
Penny Mordaunt is another candidate to lead the Conservatives next. Picture: Getty

Out of the 3,429 people the pollsters asked, 43% said they would be "very unhappy" and 9% said they would be "fairly unhappy" with Mr Johnson in the top job. But of the Conservative voters polled, some 21% said they would be unhappy.

It has been reported that Mr Johnson has privately urged Mr Sunak, whose departure from government precipitated his downfall, to join forces.

The ex-PM has told MPs only he can win the next election for the Conservatives after Liz Truss's dreadful few weeks in No10 saw the Tories crash in the polls.

Stanley Johnson, his father, said he is "on a plane, as I understand it". Candidates have to have 100 MPs on Monday to progress to the members' vote. The overall winner will be announced next Friday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British people no longer have Covid-19 restrictions when going to Spain

Spain finally drops Covid restrictions for British holidaymakers in time for half-term

US Kanye West Parler

Balenciaga fashion house cuts ties with Ye, according to report

School Shooting Michigan

Guilty plea due in Michigan school shooting that killed four students

Trump Legal Troubles

Committee issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testifies over US Capitol riots

Breaking
Donald Trump has been subpoenaed to appear before the investigating committee

Donald Trump ordered to appear before committee investigating Capitol riot

Sadiq Khan expanded the ULEZ last year

Londoners paid nearly £400,000 extra per day after Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

US Chess Championship

Chess star Hans Niemann sues over cheating allegations

Boris Johnson resigned for 'partygate' earlier this year, which sparked a series of protests (R)

More than half of Brits would be 'unhappy' with Boris as new Prime Minister, new poll finds

The price of a Tesco meal deal has gone up to £3.40 for Clubcard customers

'Worst thing to ever happen to this country': Tesco puts up price of meal deal

Italy Politics

Italy’s far-right leader Meloni forms new government

Timothy King

Man jailed for raping teenage girl in the West End, in 'predatory and harrowing' alleyway attack

Capitol Riot Bannon

Ex-Trump ally Steve Bannon gets four-month sentence for defying DC riot subpoena

Cabinet ministers have come out in support of Boris.

Cabinet ministers come out in support for Boris as poll shows Rishi is the people's favourite

Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe

France to leave energy treaty criticised by climate groups

Haiti Daily Life

UN demands end to violence in Haiti and sanctions gang leader

Abigail White in her police mugshot (l) and with boyfriend Bradley Lewis who she murdered (r)

OnlyFans model guilty of murder after stabbing boyfriend through heart at home

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bystanders stepped in to stop the attack

Moment bystanders ‘throw tables and chairs’ to stop knifeman after woman pushing buggy stabbed in London street
George Orwell

Substack set to serialise George Orwell’s writings

The Police Federation chairman has called for more funding to help prevent assaults on officers

'I challenge anyone to walk in our shoes': Officers suffer 'horrific mental scars' says Police Fed chairman
Protesters against the controversial decision to deport refugees to Rwanda

Government’s ‘last resort’ airline pulls out of Rwanda scheme

Ukrainian soldiers

Ukrainian forces pile pressure on Russian-held Kherson

Police confirmed the remains found in the house in Milton Keynes are Leah Croucher, who had been missing since 2019

Remains found in loft of Milton Keynes house confirmed to be Leah Croucher

Steve Bannon

Trump ally Steve Bannon faces sentencing for contempt

Police arrested 16 Just Stop Oil protesters

Sixteen arrests after Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction
The court in Istanbul

Turkish singer appears in court over religious schools joke

The three women police want to speak with

Hunt for denim hotpant-clad female gang in connection with theft of two giant Lego sets

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James and Boris

James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

‘A bit of a lad’: Former classmate of Sir Keir Starmer shares memories of his time at school with the Labour leader

Sir Keir Starmer was 'a bit of a lad’: ex-classmate shares memories of time at school with Labour leader
'Don't leave it up to the members!'

Boris Johnson won't offer the Tories a 'calm, measured or serious government', says Andrew Marr
Tom Swarbrick reaction to Truss resignation

Tom Swarbrick: Liz Truss' resignation is 'a small ramp' in the Tory Party's downhill journey
Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Rishi Sunak represents future of Conservative Party, believes Tory peer Lord Harrington

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran

Omid Djalili says women ‘not scared’ as ‘conscious, organic movement’ is protesting in Iran
Liz Truss after her resignation statement today

Analysis by Iain Dale: Tories must get a grip or face election wipeout - but the die may already be cast
Liz Tryss

'We need a general election now': Shelagh Fogarty's instant reaction to Liz Truss' resignation
'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation

'They've moved with great speed and their customary brutality': Andrew Marr reacts to Liz Truss's resignation
‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

‘They’re toast!’: LBC callers tell Nick Ferrari the government is being ‘laughed at’ now

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit