James O'Brien: Contemplating Boris Johnson as Prime Minister is 'objectively ridiculous'

By Abbie Reynolds

The list of Boris Johnson "calamities" are endless, says James O'Brien amid drive for Mr Johnson to win the leadership contest.

As all signs point to the leadership contest becoming a fight between Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson, James O'Brien shared his despair in the possibility of the new Prime Minister being the latter.

"Every time you think things can't get crazier, along comes British politics, along comes post-Brexit British politics.

"It's astonishing a grand prix of clown cars that we have now been enduring for over half a decade, shows no sign of ending soon", James O'Brien said reacting to Liz Truss' resignation and the push to reappoint Boris Johnson as her successor.

He describes Johnson supporters as trapped in a "spell".

"The spell isn't broken, the rejection of evidence, the rejection of expertise, the rejection of your own eyes and ears appears to be continuing with talk of the last Prime Minster returning to the fray."

With statements coming out of The Conservative party in support of Mr Johnson, James called them "clowns like Jacob Rees-Mogg queuing up to applaud the idea".

He went on pointing towards a clip of his in early September where he had already listed his many issues with Boris Johnson.

"I'll just retweet that actually rather than do that again."

James O'Brien lists the 'worst' of Boris Johnson.



'While the rest of us have been reeling with disgust and horror at what this man has done to our democracy, Liz Truss has been taking notes.'@mrjamesob pic.twitter.com/lsub4KGj9w — LBC (@LBC) September 2, 2022

"The list is endless, there's deaths on it, avoidable deaths. Never-mind all of adulteries, the infidelities and the lies and the embellishments, the law breaking and the laziness.

"It is objectively ridiculous to even be contemplating this," James insisted.

James echoed caution to following the notion that sees Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister:

"That tightrope between acknowledging whether it is a real possibility and not getting caught up in the right wing media's desperate attempt to push the talking point, is very hard to walk."

James said instead of discussing the new successor we should be talking about "the blatant need for a general election" because "the Conservatives have karked it".

Leaning back into Boris Johnson's inadequacy to lead, James said: "He covered himself in so much scandal that even some of the most sycophantic politicians in the history of these islands found the scintilla of backbone necessary to show him the door."

Completing his jab at the Tories, he said: "They then replaced him with somebody so un-utterly awful that she's broken every record going for the shortness of her office."