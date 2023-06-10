Breaking News

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering fresh by-election

By Danielle DeWolfe

MP Nigel Adams, a loyal ally of Boris Johnson, has announced on Twitter he will be standing down with 'immediate effect' - the third such resignation in 24 hours.

The latest Tory resignation follows the former Prime Minister's decision to step down on Friday following committee findings into 'partygate' - a probe which Johnson branded a 'kangaroo court'.

The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

The North Yorkshire seat was won by the Conservatives in 2019 with a 20,137 majority.

The announcement was triggered after Adams, 58, posted to Twitter: 'Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.'

"I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

Adding: "It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated".

It proves but the latest headache for PM Rishi Sunak as yet another by-election is triggered following the resignation of Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson.

Adams added in a second Tweet: 'I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.'

Nigel Adams was Minister of State in the Cabinet Office between 15 September 2021 and 5 September 2022, having previously held the position of Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He was first elected the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty in May 2010.

The trio of resignations has been described by some as a targeted attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak's premiership.

It's also not expected to be the last resignation in the coming days in an apparent show of solidarity for Johnson.

58-year-old Johnson claims he is the victim of a "witch hunt" over Partygate - revelations that saw the PM accused of breaking lockdown rules and misleading the Commons.

Adams had previously said he would quit at the next General Election but followed in the footsteps of Mr Johnson and Nadine Dorries by resigning now.

Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had both been expected to receive peerages in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, however, neither names featured when it was released on Friday.

It comes ahead of the publication of the partygate probe, which is expected to reflect negatively on Johnson.