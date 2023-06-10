Breaking News

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering fresh by-election

10 June 2023, 14:13 | Updated: 10 June 2023, 15:04

Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering latest by-election
Boris Johnson ally Nigel Adams set to stand down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering latest by-election. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

MP Nigel Adams, a loyal ally of Boris Johnson, has announced on Twitter he will be standing down with 'immediate effect' - the third such resignation in 24 hours.

The latest Tory resignation follows the former Prime Minister's decision to step down on Friday following committee findings into 'partygate' - a probe which Johnson branded a 'kangaroo court'.

The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty.

The North Yorkshire seat was won by the Conservatives in 2019 with a 20,137 majority.

The announcement was triggered after Adams, 58, posted to Twitter: 'Yesterday, Selby Conservatives selected an excellent new parliamentary candidate.'

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty.
The news means a by-election will now be triggered in Adams' constituency of Selby and Ainsty. Picture: LBC / Alamy

"I’ve today informed the chief whip that I will be standing down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect.

Adding: "It has been an honour to represent the area where I was raised, educated".

It proves but the latest headache for PM Rishi Sunak as yet another by-election is triggered following the resignation of Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson.

Read more: 'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list

Read more: Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'

Adams added in a second Tweet: 'I want to thank my constituents for their wonderful support since 2010.'

Nigel Adams was Minister of State in the Cabinet Office between 15 September 2021 and 5 September 2022, having previously held the position of Minister for Asia at the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and Minister of State at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

He was first elected the Conservative MP for Selby and Ainsty in May 2010.

The trio of resignations has been described by some as a targeted attempt to undermine Rishi Sunak's premiership.

It's also not expected to be the last resignation in the coming days in an apparent show of solidarity for Johnson.

58-year-old Johnson claims he is the victim of a "witch hunt" over Partygate - revelations that saw the PM accused of breaking lockdown rules and misleading the Commons.

Adams had previously said he would quit at the next General Election but followed in the footsteps of Mr Johnson and Nadine Dorries by resigning now.

Andrew Marr on Boris Johnson: 'The jig is up.'

Mr Adams and Ms Dorries had both been expected to receive peerages in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, however, neither names featured when it was released on Friday.

It comes ahead of the publication of the partygate probe, which is expected to reflect negatively on Johnson.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany AI Church Service

Hundreds attend AI church service in Germany

Pope Francis

Pope to skip Sunday public blessing on medical advice

An art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong

One of two giant ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates

Exclusive
'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following the former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

'The Boris Johnson story is now over' says Andrew Marr following former PM's bitter parliamentary resignation

Trudeau in Ukraine

Intense fighting in Ukraine as last nuclear reactor shut down amid flooding

Somalia Hotel Attack

Nine killed in extremist attack on Mogadishu beach hotel

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Five killed in blast at state-owned explosives factory in Turkey

Anak Krakatoa

Indonesia’s Anak Krakatoa volcano spews ash and lava in new eruption

Nuclear power plant

Last reactor shut down at Ukraine’s largest nuclear plant as fighting continues

Volcano summit

Rains unleashed by typhoon add to woes of thousands fleeing volcano

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast

Met Office issues 16-hour weekend thunderstorm warning with hail forecast for swathes of the UK

Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner slammed Boris Johnson's resignation honours list, labelling his actions 'incredulous'.

'A carousel of cronies': Angela Rayner blasts 'gaslighting' Boris following former PM's resignation honours list

Planes on the runway

Runway reopens at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after planes ‘bump into each other’

Colombia

Four indigenous children found alive after 40 days lost in jungle in Colombia

The accident killed everyone else aboard the light aircraft, including the children's mother Magdalena Mucutui Valencia, the pilot, and a local indigenous leader.

Four children missing in Amazon found alive 40 days after plane crash killed three - including mother and pilot

Somalia Hotel Attack

Somali security forces halt extremists’ attack on Mogadishu hotel – reports

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump set for first public appearance since federal indictment

Animal rescuers make their way through floating debris to rescue a dog in the flooded area after the dam collapse in Kherson, Ukraine

UN: Ukraine faces ‘hugely worse’ humanitarian situation after dam rupture

Boris Johnson took a swipe at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in his resignation letter, labelling the committee investigation into 'partygate' a "kangaroo court".

The end for Boris? Johnson quits with departing swipe at Sunak as former PM hints at comeback
Donald Trump

Trump ‘described Pentagon plan of attack and shared classified military map’

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation
Donald Trump

Trump indictment: Showing off classified material, storing documents in bathroom

Boris Johnson has stepped down with immediate effect

Boris Johnson's statement announcing resignation as an MP in full

Vladimir Putin

Putin says Ukrainian counter-offensive has begun as drones strike within Russia

Boris Johnson is stepping down as an MP

Boris Johnson quits as MP and claims 'kangaroo court' privileges committee tried to 'drive him out'
Donald Trump is accused of storing classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence

Trump told lawyers 'I don't want anybody looking through my boxes' in classified documents indictment

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears
Kate and William to replace items stolen in a raid on Welsh foodbank

William and Kate's heartfelt gesture to replace all the stock stolen in a raid on a food bank

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson

James O'Brien can't stand the 'completely debasing' behaviour of Donald Trump and Boris Johnson
Nick Ferrari

Labour Mayor quizzed by Nick Ferrari on 'abhorrent' housing conditions migrants endure

Shelagh and Caller on Knife attack

Shelagh Fogarty caller fears ‘evil’ knife attack in Annecy could be replicated in the UK

James O'Brien

James O’Brien’s plan to highlight climate crisis through right-wing media

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Labour could win a landslide 140-seat majority: Expert breaks down latest poll

Tom Swarbrick brands school selection based on religion as 'ridiculous'.

'This is nonsense': Tom Swarbrick criticises faith selective schools

Jake Berry said the Liz Truss experiment failure 'doesn't mean you shouldn't do it again'.

‘It wasn't done well, but that doesn’t mean we shouldn’t try again’: Ex-Tory chairman hints Trussonomics could return
Andrew Marr has spoken about the latest polling figures

The Conservatives are getting jumpy as a poll shows Labour on course for 'ginormous' majority, says Andrew Marr
After the Nova Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was destroyed on Tuesday, the region has flooded with this caller saying Ukrainians are 'frustrated' at allegations that they may have played a part in the destruction.

Ukrainians 'frustrated' at allegations they're responsible for dam explosion, according to aid worker

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit