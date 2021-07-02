Boris Johnson to meet Angela Merkel for talks on Covid travel rules

2 July 2021, 07:24

Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel will hold crunch talks on coronavirus travel restrictions between the UK and Germany
Boris Johnson and Angela Merkel will hold crunch talks on coronavirus travel restrictions between the UK and Germany. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson is to welcome Angela Merkel to the UK on Friday for talks on coronavirus travel restrictions.

The Prime Minister will host his German counterpart at his Chequers country residence for her final UK visit before stepping down as Chancellor later this year.

Mrs Merkel is expected to address a virtual meeting of the Cabinet, the first foreign leader to do so since Bill Clinton in 1997, while the two leaders are set to discuss relations between London and Berlin.

READ MORE: WHO warns of new Covid wave in Europe unless people 'remain disciplined'

READ MORE: Boris Johnson says he wants life to return to ‘as close to it was before Covid’

The pair are expected to clash over Covid-19 travel arrangements following Mrs Merkel's request for EU leaders to impose tough quarantine rules on arrivals to the bloc from Britain - regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Mr Johnson claims "double jabs will be a liberator" when asked about reports that fully vaccinated people may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list countries by 26 July.

Germany wants the EU to place new measures on Brits going on holiday this summer
Germany wants the EU to place new measures on Brits going on holiday this summer. Picture: PA Images

It will be named after Caroline Herschel, a German-born British astrophysicist who was a pioneer in the field, with the first medal expected to be awarded in early 2022.

The leaders are also expected to announce annual joint meetings of the UK and German cabinets, starting next year, as well as an intention to increase future funding to a bilateral programme for young people in both countries.

Ahead of the visit, the Prime Minister said: "The UK and Germany have a steadfast friendship and a shared outlook on many issues.

"Our scientists, innovators and industrialists work together every day to make the world a better place.

READ MORE: Covid-19 booster jabs could begin for 32m Brits in September

"Over the 16 years of Chancellor Merkel's tenure the UK-Germany relationship has been re-energised and reinvigorated for a new era. And the new joint ventures we will agree today will leave a legacy that will last for generations."

The Queen will also welcome Mrs Merkel at Windsor Castle on Friday as part of the Chancellor's visit, which will be her 22nd since taking office in 2005.

Mrs Merkel is making a series of farewell trips as she prepares to stand down as Chancellor in the autumn.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Athlete Bianca Williams and her partner were handcuffed outside their home last July

Met Police officers face misconduct probe over stop of sprinter Bianca Williams
Haribo has warned of supply chain issues

Haribo struggling to get sweets to UK due to lorry driver shortage
A voter leaves a polling station after placing her ballot in the Batley and Spen by-election

'Too close to call': Vote count starts for Batley and Spen by-election
Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled a statue of their mother on Thursday

William and Harry's mirrored body language shows their deep bond, expert says
The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in Croydon.

Murder investigation launched after teenage boy stabbed to death in south London
A large police presence has been seen in Oxford Circus

Oxford Circus: Man in critical condition after being stabbed in broad daylight

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'

Caller labels employer's decision to sack man filmed accosting Chris Whitty as 'absolutely correct'
Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst

Man sacked for 'accosting' Chris Whitty paid 'high price', says social media analyst
Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'

Shelagh Fogarty's epic rant on 'entitled Chris Whitty harassers' who 'wanted a selfie'
Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys

Caller recalls shocking story of teenage daughter being 'set upon' by a group of boys
Employment lawyer explains why he'd sack Chris Whitty's harasser

Employment lawyer explains why sacking Chris Whitty's 'harasser' was correct move
Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

Barrister has reached out to Cummings in bid to stop Govt 'muzzling its critics'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London