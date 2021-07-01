Breaking News

Boris Johnson says he wants life to return to ‘as close to it was before Covid’

1 July 2021, 12:22 | Updated: 1 July 2021, 12:35

The PM struck an optimistic note around unlocking on July 19
The PM struck an optimistic note around unlocking on July 19. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Boris Johnson has said he wants life to return to 'as close to it was before Covid' after the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown on July 19.

But the prime minister acknowledged that some "extra precautions" may be necessary to protect against coronavirus.

During a visit to a Nissan plant in Sunderland, the Prime Minister said: "I know how impatient people are to get back to total normality, as indeed am I.

"I will be setting in the course of the next few days what step four will look like exactly.

"But I think I've said it before, we'll be wanting to go back to a world that is as close to the status quo, ante-Covid, as possible. Try to get back to life as close to it was before Covid.

"But there may be some things we have to do, extra precautions that we have to take, but I'll be setting them out."

Mr Johnson also said "double jabs will be a liberator" when asked about reports that fully vaccinated people may be able to travel quarantine-free from amber list countries by July 26.

"Everybody who is frustrated about travel over the summer - double jabs will be a liberator.

"I want travel to be possible but I've got to stress that this year will not be like every other year because of the difficulties with Covid. People shouldn't expect it will be completely hassle free."

He also urged parents and pupils to be "patient" over the possibility of scrapping isolation for whole bubbles in schools.

"I understand people's frustration when whole classes, whole bubbles, are sent home and people are asked to isolate.

"So what's happening now is Public Health England and the scientists are looking at the advantages, the possibilities, of going to testing rather than isolation.

"They haven't concluded yet so what I want to do is just to be cautious as we go forward to that natural firebreak of the summer holidays when the risk in schools will greatly diminish and just ask people to be a little bit patient."

This story is being updated

Latest News

See more Latest News

'Milk Carton Kids' Patrick Warren and David Spencer went missing in Solihull in 1996

Milk Carton Kids: Brother digs for answers in search for missing boys
Rishi Sunak introduced his new Labrador puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak introduces new puppy

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is facing calls to extend the furlough scheme

Furlough scheme starts winding down amid warnings over UK's recovery
Nissan is to build a new electric model and huge battery plant in the UK

Nissan announces £1bn electric car 'gigafactory' in Sunderland
A crowd parties at a nightclub pilot event in Liverpool

Nightclubs and music venues 'to reopen with no Covid tests or vaccine passports'
William and Harry pictured together at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral

William and Harry to reunite for unveiling of Diana statue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Camilla Tominey joins LBC

Camilla Tominey joins LBC with new Sunday afternoon show

Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

'Yours is a party for the rich, isn't it?' Nick Ferrari challenges minister
MP Stella Creasy criticises 'illegal' parliamentary maternity cover

MP Stella Creasy plans to sue Parliament over 'illegal' maternity cover for MPs
Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/06: Watch again

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'

'The government should put equity of health and wellbeing at the heart of all policies'
'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

'Gobsmacked' caller condemns PM's 'terrible' Westminster Bubble comment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London