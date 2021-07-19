Boris Johnson 'can't guarantee' so-called 'Freedom Day' is irreversible

19 July 2021, 20:14 | Updated: 19 July 2021, 21:46

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson has admitted he "can't guarantee" England's roadmap is irreversible while delivering a press briefing on so-called 'Freedom Day'.

Speaking from isolation at Chequers during the Downing Street coronavirus news conference, the prime minister said some restrictions could be rowed back on if necessary.

Announcing his roadmap in February, Mr Johnson said lockdown measures would happen in a "cautious but irreversible" manner.

Elsewhere, he told the press the country will "be going one way from now on" thanks to the UK's vaccination programme.

Read more: Blow to nightclubs as Covid passports to be used from autumn

Read more: Covid jabs will be rolled out to vulnerable children over age of 12

But in recent weeks, the PM has taken a small step back from those comments, adding that the roadmap will only be irreversible if people "proceed with caution".

Last week, he said he "hoped" it would be irreversible, and claimed that "we've always said that".

On Monday, Mr Johnson repeated this claim while updating the nation on what has come to be known as 'Freedom Day'.

Read more: PM defends 'Freedom Day' as most restrictions lift in England

Read more: Majority of Covid patients not double-jabbed - Chief Scientific Adviser

"I want to repeat what I said last week, and perhaps the week before about this, the roadmap is, we hope, irreversible. I think I said that from the get-go," he told the press briefing.

"We can't guarantee that. Something could obviously happen that changes our calculations. We've got to be humble in the face of nature."

The PM added that a new variant could scupper the government's plans, before saying: "I've always been very clear about that."

Mr Johnson continued: "The only way we can make the roadmap irreversible is by continuing to be cautious.

"That, I'm afraid, is why we've got to continue with the measures that we are, and continuing with the routines that we have, such as Test, Trace and Isolate. But above all, continue to focus on the vaccination campaign and getting a jab."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson made the announcement virtually from Chequers, where he is currently self-isolating

PM loosens isolation rules for 'small number' of critical workers
Parts of the UK will experience temperatures in the low to mid thirties

First ever amber extreme heat warning issued as sweltering temperatures climb
Patrick Vallance has issued a correction confirming that 60% of hospitalisations from covid are not from people who have been double jabbed

Majority of Covid patients not double-jabbed - Chief Scientific Adviser
Nightclub-goers will need to give proof of two jabs before entry from October

Govt delivers 'Freedom Day' blow to nightclubs by introducing Covid passports from autumn
Covid jabs are being rolled out to clinically vulnerable children over the age of 12

Covid jabs will be rolled out to vulnerable children over the age of 12
Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds press briefing on 'Freedom Day'

Watch again: Boris Johnson holds press briefing on 'Freedom Day'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing

Dr Rachel Clarke hits out at Boris Johnson's 'word salad' during Covid briefing
James O'Brien questions 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'

James O'Brien scrutinises 'Freedom Day': 'What is the freedom here?'
James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation

James O'Brien responds to PM's rapid U-turn on self isolation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 19/07 | Watch LIVE

The popular chef was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'It cost us £30,000 in one weekend!': Chef explains devastating impact of NHS app pings
The Business Secretary was speaking on Call the Cabinet

Now is the 'best time' to ease Covid restrictions or 'we'd be in a semi-permanent lockdown'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London