Watch Live: Boris Johnson holds Downing Street briefing

By Joe Cook

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Downing Street press briefing at 5pm amid concern over the spread of the Indian Covid-19 variant that is now spreading in the UK. Watch it live here.

The prime minister is expected to work to allay fears that the new variant of concern could lead to a setback in the UK's fight again the pandemic.

Some experts have called for the government to slow the easing of lockdown restrictions in England until more is known about the new variant, however Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that Monday's reopening of indoor socialising "is still on".

Mr Johnson will be joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, who is likely to go over the latest data on the B.1.617.2 variant that first appeared in India.

In recent days there has been a sharp rise in the number of cases of the new variant, increasing from 520 to 1,313 in a week. Four people have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the new variant.

While the PM is expected to re-emphasise his commitment to the roadmap out of lockdown, this week he has said he is "ruling nothing out", including the possibility of local lockdowns and vaccinating young people in certain areas sooner than planned.

A number of measures, such as surge testing and additional vaccination centres, have already been set up in Indian variant hotspots to try to tackle the rise in cases.

Watch Boris Johnson's Downing Street briefing at 5pm at the top of the page.