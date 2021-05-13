Indian variant sparks fears end of lockdown could be delayed

13 May 2021, 10:17

Scientists have expressed fears the end of lockdown could be delayed due as UK cases of the Indian Covid-19 have tripled in a week.
Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Scientists have expressed fears the end of lockdown could be delayed due as UK cases of the Indian Covid-19 have tripled in a week.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) is reportedly due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss the spread of the Indian variant amid fears it could impact the Government's road map out of lockdown.

The Prime Minister has warned the B1617.2 strain, which is one of three spreading across India, is "of increasing concern" in the UK.

Read more: Covid rates at lowest in England since August with vaccines stopping deaths

Read more: Boris Johnson confirms inquiry into Covid-19 response will begin in spring 2022

However, the European Medicines Agency said on Wednesday it was "pretty confident" that vaccines currently in use are effective against the Indian variant - a view echoed by some British scientists.

Professor Paul Elliott, director of Imperial College London's React programme, cited the Indian variant when asked whether the study's latest data supported a move into the next stage of easing lockdown restrictions.

He said: "It is a difficult question because we have low levels of prevalence in the community, and we've got low levels of disease in hospitals and deaths, so that's good.

"But I think that the patterns in the Indian variant are cause for some concern."

Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton, Greater Manchester, after a number of cases of the variant were discovered.

Bedford, Blackburn with Darwen and South Northamptonshire have also seen a surge in the cases.

Recently re-elected Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has called for the Government to vaccinate everyone over the age of 16 in the area to keep a control over the spread of the cases.

This week Boris Johnson confirmed that the roadmap would be going ahead as planned and from May 17 a raft of restrictions will be lifted in England.

From 17 May, people in England will be able to meet in pubs, bars and restaurants in groups of six or as two households, meaning no more requirement for only outdoor seating.

They will also be allowed to meet outdoors in groups of up to 30 people.

All remaining accommodation, including hotels, hostels and B&Bs, can also reopen to the public.

Read more: Lockdown - PM confirms Covid restrictions to be lifted on 17 May - all you need to know

