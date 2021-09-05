PM under growing Tory pressure not to increase national insurance

5 September 2021, 08:18

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure not to hike national insurance to pay for social care
Boris Johnson is under growing pressure not to hike national insurance to pay for social care. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure from within the Conservative Party not to introduce a manifesto-breaking national insurance rise to pay for social care.

Former prime minister Sir John Major on Saturday joined the Tories warning against the widely-expected move targeting workers and employers by arguing it is "regressive".

He instead called for the prime minister to take the "straightforward and honest" approach of increasing general taxation.

The government is preparing to announce plans this week to raise the funds to reform social care and tackle the huge backlog in the NHS caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: National insurance could rise for millions to fund social care reforms

Read more: Care home closures if 'no jab, no job law' not dropped, Govt warned

A split appeared to have formed between senior Cabinet ministers over how much to raise national insurance by, with suggestions it could be as high as two per cent.

Sir John, speaking at the FT Weekend Festival, said: "The government are going to have to take action to deal with social care and that is going to mean an increase in taxation.

"I don't think they should use national insurance contributions, I think that's a regressive way of doing it. I would rather do it in a straightforward and honest fashion and put it on taxation."

Read more: 'Over one in four care home workers oppose forced Covid jabs' - study

Read more: Covid vaccines mandatory for care home staff from 11 November

Any increase in taxation would be a breach of the 2019 Tory manifesto, with it containing a personal "guarantee" from Mr Johnson not to raise income tax, VAT or national insurance.

A significant number of Conservatives accept some sort of tax rise is necessary but, like former health secretary Jeremy Hunt, are calling for it to not take the form of a national insurance hike.

Critics argue it would disproportionately affect younger and lower-income workers, while pensioners would not pay extra.

Tory MP Marcus Fysh said he was "alarmed at the apparent direction of travel" of the government, warning against a "socialist approach to social care".

"I do not believe it is Conservative to penalise individuals of working age and their employers with higher taxes on their employment when our manifesto promised not to," he wrote in the Sunday Telegraph.

A source close to Health Secretary Sajid Javid this week strongly denied he had pushed for an increase to national insurance as high as two per cent.

But they did not dispute that he had argued for a rise of more than one per cent, which Chancellor Rishi Sunak is said to have opposed.

Labour has voiced its opposition to an increase in national insurance contributions, but Sir Keir Starmer will come under pressure to set out how he would fund social care reforms.

A second electoral promise is expected to be broken in swift succession, with ministers reportedly preparing to announce that the state pensions triple lock will be temporarily replaced with a "double lock".

This is because distortions to wages during the coronavirus crisis could mean pensioners would get a payment rise of as much as eight per cent, while workers face tighter times.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Syed Ali Geelani

Kashmir leader’s family charged under India anti-terror law

New Zealand Supermarket Terror Attack

New Zealand supermarket attacker was fighting deportation for immigration fraud
Afghanistan

Some domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Montenegro Tensions Church

Police clash with opponents of Serbian church in Montenegro

No10 is said to be trying to keep Nicola Sturgeon out of the limelight at Cop26

No10 seeking to cut Sturgeon from Cop26 to stop her 'using it as advert for independence'
Australia Shark Attack

Surfer fatally bitten by shark off Australia’s east coast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children

Matthew Wright's furious row with caller over vaccinating children
Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening

Teaching union chief attacks government handling of school reopening
'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies

'Daddy keep away from me': Caller tells of daughter 'driven' by Covid conspiracies
Matt Twist told LBC about the difficulties around policing Extinction Rebellion protesters

XR comes unstuck: Met reveals 81 protesters unglued by officers during demos
The Justice Secretary was speaking to LBC

Underworld gangs stealing and selling dogs bred in 'appalling cruelty'
Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon vaccine passport plan

Big Brother Watch Director takes aim at Nicola Sturgeon's vaccine passport plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London