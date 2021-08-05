Covid vaccines mandatory for care home staff from November 11

5 August 2021, 23:06

Care home staff have until September 16 to get their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine
By Daisy Stephens

Coronavirus vaccinations will be compulsory for all staff working in care homes in England from November 11, according to new guidance.

The Government has published guidance to help managers with the change in the law, which applies to all people working in care homes registered with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) unless they are medically exempt.

As well as care home staff, anyone entering a care home, such as healthcare professionals, CQC inspectors, tradespeople, hairdressers and beauticians, must have had two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, friends and relatives of the care home resident will be exempt from the regulations, as well as residents themselves, members of the emergency services and those offering bereavement support.

Under-18s will also be exempt from the policy but guidance states that once they turn 18 they will not be able to enter the care home until they have had both vaccine doses.

The regulations were approved by MPs last month and will come into force on November 11, with September 16 the last date for staff to get their first dose in order to be fully vaccinated by the time the measures come into force.

"We value the incredible work that people in care homes have done over the last 18 months to care for some of the people who are most at risk from Covid-19," the guidance says.

"We want to ensure that care homes are as safe as possible for the staff working in them and the people they care for.

"We believe that the best way to do this is to ensure that everyone who can take up the offer of vaccination, does."

