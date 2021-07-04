Breaking News

PM to hold press briefing on plans for face masks and social distancing after 19 July

4 July 2021, 22:30 | Updated: 4 July 2021, 22:34

Boris Johnson will lead a coronavirus press conference on Monday
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson is due to hold a press briefing on Monday where he will set out the plans for face masks and social distancing after 19 July.

The prime minister wants to provide people and businesses with an update so they have more time to prepare for the final stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, Downing Street said.

Mr Johnson is still set to issue a formal announcement on 12 July about whether 'Freedom Day' will go ahead on time.

Ministers will also publish the results of reviews into the use of so-called vaccine passports and the future of social distancing guidance.

It comes after Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC the government wants to replace coronavirus laws with "personal responsibility" after the 19 July "terminus date".

He said the success of the vaccine rollout in preventing serious illness has allowed the country to move into the "final furlong" of Covid restrictions.

Reports have suggested that the PM is preparing to scrap social distancing measures and ditch legal requirements to wear face coverings on 'Freedom Day'.

Officials said Mr Johnson would on Monday give an update on the next steps on the one metre-plus rule in hospitality venues, the use of masks, and working from home.

As well as publishing the taskforce reviews, an update will also be provided on what is next for care home visits, No 10 said.

Speaking before his announcement, the Prime Minister said people would have to "exercise judgment" to protect themselves from Covid-19, in a sign the Government will shift from legally enforced restrictions to affording people personal choice.

"Thanks to the successful rollout of our vaccination programme, we are progressing cautiously through our road map," Mr Johnson said.

"Today we will set out how we can restore people's freedoms when we reach Step 4.

"But I must stress that the pandemic is not over and that cases will continue to rise over the coming weeks.

"As we begin to learn to live with this virus, we must all continue to carefully manage the risks from Covid and exercise judgment when going about our lives."

With Mr Johnson due to address the nation, Health Secretary Sajid Javid will take responsibility for announcing the government's plans to Parliament.

It follows stern rebukes from Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in recent weeks for ministers deciding to make statements to the press before MPs.

The government said it will not be known until 12 July - seven days before the target date for easing restrictions - whether its four tests for unlocking have been met, given the need to consult the latest data.

Labour said the government must declare how many Covid-related deaths it is willing to accept in the face of rising cases of the Indian strain - also known as the Delta variant - if restrictions are abolished.

Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "We are all desperate to move on from restrictions but with infections continuing to rise steeply thanks to the Delta variant, Boris Johnson needs to outline the measures he will introduce, such as ventilation support for buildings and sick pay for isolation, to push cases down.

"Letting cases rise with no action means further pressure on the NHS, more sickness, disruption to education and risks a new variant emerging with a selection advantage.

"So far 'learning to live with the virus' had been no more than a ministerial slogan.

"Now we know this is the government's strategy. When Sajid Javid addresses the Commons, he must explain what level of mortality and cases of Long Covid he considers acceptable. And what support will be in place for the most deprived areas where cases are highest and vaccination rates lowest.

"These are important questions ministers now must answer."

