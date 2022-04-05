Boris Johnson 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in deal worth millions'

A new plan to process asylum seekers in Rwanda is reportedly in the works. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans 'to send migrants to Rwanda to be processed in a deal worth millions to the nation'.

Under the plans, asylum seekers will be flown to Rwanda for processing and settlement, with the UK set to pay millions as part of the deal, according to The Times.

Discussions are reported to be under wraps, with ministers only referencing "country X" during meetings.

The paper also revealed that Mr Johnson is edging closer to making a formal statement about his plans to "outsource" the processing.

A trial was initially intended to be announced last week, during a surge migrants attempting the Channel crossing.

However, a government source told the paper that Mr Johnson "wobbled" amid concerns from colleagues that plans were not quite ready.

"He wanted to go ahead with it but it’s just not ready," they said.

"It's close but there are still a lot of things in the balance."

Ministers are said to instead be waiting for Priti Patel's Nationality and Borders Bill to make its way through the House of Lords and be given royal assent.

If the bill makes its way through all stages, an announcement could come ahead of the Queen's Speech next month, reports suggest.

It comes as the year already saw a record high of migrants attempt the Channel crossing in small boats.

Over 4,500 have attempted the journey - a figure which was not reached until June in 2021.

There were previously similar attempts to process migrants in Albania and Ghana but they fell through.