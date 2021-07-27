Boris Johnson hints at possible UK-US travel corridor

27 July 2021, 16:20 | Updated: 27 July 2021, 16:22

The Prime Minister has hinted at a travel corridor between the UK and US
The Prime Minister has hinted at a travel corridor between the UK and US.

By Sophie Barnett

A travel corridor between the UK and US that allows people to "come freely in a way that they normally do" is being considered, Boris Johnson has told LBC.

The Prime Minister said the US is a "massively important partner" for the UK, so they want people to be able to travel as freely as possible.

He told LBC: "We want people to be able to come from the US freely in a way that they normally do. We’re talking to them the whole time.

"At the moment we’re dealing with a Delta wave, the US is dealing with a Delta wave, but be assured that we are on it the whole time. As soon as we have something to say about travel corridors you’ll be hearing from us."

Last week, millions of US citizens were warned not to travel to the UK due to rising Covid-19 cases.

Two US government agencies, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the US State Department each raised the alert levels for the UK to their highest levels - level four - on 19 July.

It had been at level 3 since May, at which it advises travellers to be fully vaccinated before travelling to the UK and recommends that unvaccinated travellers should avoid all non-essential travel.

The CDC raised its level to the highest alert warning against all travel, saying: "Because of the current situation in the United Kingdom, even fully vaccinated travellers may be at risk for getting and spreading Covid-19 variants."

The US is currently on the UK's amber list, meaning those who have received both of their Covid jabs or are under 18 are free to return without needing to quarantine.

Read more: Boris Johnson warns against 'premature conclusions' as Covid cases drop

Read more: PM to boost police stop and search powers under Beating Crime Plan

A pre-departure PCR test is still needed before arriving home however, alongside a test on or before day two after returning. If you test positive you will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

If people have not been fully vaccinated 14 days before you travel to an amber list country, there are a number of things they must do.

Travellers must take a pre-departure PCR test and also book and pay for day two and day eight Covid-19 tests that are to be taken after arriving home.

They will also need to complete a passenger locator form whether or not they are double vaccinated.

If people pay for a private Covid-19 test through the Test to Release scheme, they may be able to end quarantine early.

