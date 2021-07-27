Boris Johnson warns against 'premature conclusions' as Covid cases drop

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Boris Johnson warned against drawing "premature conclusions" as recorded coronavirus cases in the UK fell for a sixth day in a row.

The Prime Minister told reporters on Tuesday: "I've noticed, obviously, that we are six days in to some better figures. But it is very, very important that we don't allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this.

"Step 4 of the opening-up only took place a few days ago, people have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the Government."

The latest government figures showed a further 24,950 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases as of 9am on Monday, down from the 46,558 reported on July 20.

Mr Johnson make the remarks during a visit to Surrey Police HQ in Guildford, his first public appearance since having to self-isolate after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for coronavirus.

He acknowledged people's frustrations about the self-isolation system but insisted they had to "stick with the programme".

He said: "I know that people have been frustrated about the pinging and the self-isolation.

"I totally understand that, particularly now as we're starting to see some better figures.

"But I think everybody understands that this is still a very dangerous disease.

"We do need to use the tools that we have. Self-isolation is the one that we've got. I urge people to do it."

From August 16 fully vaccinated people and those under the age of 18 will no longer have to self-isolate, but the PM insisted "until then, please could everybody stick with the programme".

He added that young people getting vaccinated would "help us all to move forward".

Asked whether students would need to be fully vaccinated to attend lectures and football fans double-jabbed to go to matches, Mr Johnson said: "I think that the young people of this country are doing an incredible job of coming forward to get vaccinations.

"The figures are outstanding. It's almost 70% now of 18-20 year-olds who have come forward to get jabs, it's just wonderful.

"It is a great thing to do. I would just say that my message to everybody is: get your first jab if you haven't yet got one, but get your second jab too.

"It will help protect you, protect your family and help us all to move forward."