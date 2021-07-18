Breaking News

Johnson and Sunak will now self-isolate after stepping down from Covid testing pilot

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will now sel-isolate. Picture: Alamy

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have stepped down from the daily Covid testing pilot and will now quarantine, just hours after saying they would avoid self-isolation.

The prime minister and chancellor were both 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for coronavirus.

No10 initially said the pair would participate in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

But just two hours later, amid accusations of double standards, they pulled a full U-turn, withdrawing from the pilot scheme and confirming they would isolate.

A No10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid.

"He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate.

"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.”

Speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "You couldn't make it up could you.

"When we heard that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were taking advantage of this exclusive VIP test and release scheme, I just thought about all the parents in my constituency in Leicester who've had to cope with their children being sent back home because of the bubble isolation system, or employers struggling because they've had staff off isolating, or indeed the NHS who are struggling because they've got some of their frontline staff off.

"I just thought, 'this looks like one rule for them and another for the rest of us'.

"It really did beggar belief."

He added: "Now they've U-turned on it because they've obviously seen the outcry and the upset across the country, and understandably so, it does call into question what this system is.

"It's quite a coincidence that a supposedly randomised trial included Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove.

"What on earth is going on with it?"

Ministers had been anxiously waiting to hear whether they would need to self-isolate on 'Freedom Day' following the health secretary contracting coronavirus.

Mr Javid confirmed his infection late on Saturday after receiving the result of a full PCR test. Earlier, he had announced via social media that a lateral flow test came back positive for Covid.

This story is being updated...