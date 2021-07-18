Breaking News

Johnson and Sunak will now self-isolate after stepping down from Covid testing pilot

18 July 2021, 10:48 | Updated: 18 July 2021, 11:29

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will now sel-isolate
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak will now sel-isolate. Picture: Alamy
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have stepped down from the daily Covid testing pilot and will now quarantine, just hours after saying they would avoid self-isolation.

The prime minister and chancellor were both 'pinged' by the NHS Covid app after Health Secretary Sajid Javid tested positive for coronavirus.

No10 initially said the pair would participate in a daily contact testing pilot to allow them to continue to work from Downing Street.

But just two hours later, amid accusations of double standards, they pulled a full U-turn, withdrawing from the pilot scheme and confirming they would isolate.

Read more: Johnson and Sunak 'pinged' by NHS Covid app

Read more: 'It just takes the p***': Fury before Johnson and Sunak U-turn

A No10 spokesman said: “The Prime Minister has been contacted by NHS Test and Trace to say he is a contact of someone with Covid.

"He was at Chequers when contacted by Test and Trace and will remain there to isolate.

"He will not be taking part in the testing pilot.”

Daily contact testing pilot: Why were Johnson and Sunak not going to self-isolate?

NHS Covid app 'Pingdemic' in numbers: Surge in people being told to self-isolate

Speaking to LBC's Swarbrick on Sunday, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said: "You couldn't make it up could you.

"When we heard that Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were taking advantage of this exclusive VIP test and release scheme, I just thought about all the parents in my constituency in Leicester who've had to cope with their children being sent back home because of the bubble isolation system, or employers struggling because they've had staff off isolating, or indeed the NHS who are struggling because they've got some of their frontline staff off.

"I just thought, 'this looks like one rule for them and another for the rest of us'.

"It really did beggar belief."

He added: "Now they've U-turned on it because they've obviously seen the outcry and the upset across the country, and understandably so, it does call into question what this system is.

"It's quite a coincidence that a supposedly randomised trial included Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove.

"What on earth is going on with it?"

Ministers had been anxiously waiting to hear whether they would need to self-isolate on 'Freedom Day' following the health secretary contracting coronavirus.

Mr Javid confirmed his infection late on Saturday after receiving the result of a full PCR test. Earlier, he had announced via social media that a lateral flow test came back positive for Covid.

This story is being updated...

Latest News

See more Latest News

To avoid isolating, Boris Johnson will test himself with a lateral flow every morning for a week as part of the Covid daily contact testing pilot scheme.

Contact testing pilot: Why were Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak not going to isolate?
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak sparked fury earlier this morning

'This just takes the p***': Fury before Johnson and Sunak U-turn on self-isolation
Johnson and Sunak have been pinged by the NHS Covid app after Javid contracted Covid

Johnson and Sunak 'pinged' by NHS Covid app after Javid tests positive for coronavirus
Choudary's licence conditions are set to expire

Radical preacher Anjem Choudary's public speaking ban to expire
Every adult has now been offered a Covid vaccine

All UK adults have been offered a Covid vaccine ahead of 19 July unlocking
Police have released images of men they say may have questions to answer

Euro 2020: Police release photos of men with 'questions to answer' after Wembley disorder

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07 | Watch Live

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns are 'an addiction to power'

Maajid Nawaz: Continual lockdowns would be caused by 'an addiction of power'
Academics clash over idea racism can be 'managed'

Academics clash over idea racism can be 'managed'

Care boss: Govt is 'picking at the edges' of issues in adult care

Care boss: Government is 'picking at the edges' of the 'fundamental' problem in adult social care
Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am

Call the Cabinet with Kwasi Kwarteng | Watch Live on Monday from 9am
James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

James O'Brien caller 'absolutely terrified' as 'Freedom Day' looms

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London