At least 10 more countries 'could be added to travel green list' in next review

More countries could be added to the travel green list next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

At least 10 more countries, including Italy and Germany, could be added to the green list for international travel opening up more options for summer breaks.

Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria could all be taken off the amber list, experts believe. The next review of the list is expected to take place on August 5.

Some eastern European countries could also be added.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy PC Agency, analysed potential destinations that could be added to the list, depending on current infection and vaccination rates.

He also used information from "official sources from various governments".

"Many nations have been deserving of greater green status for some weeks. So, while welcome, these upgrades are also long overdue," he said in The Telegraph.

It comes as it was previously suggested that Italy and Germany could be among those going to the 'amber plus' list.

Only a handful of popular summer destinations are on the green list including Gibraltar and Malta. Australia and New Zealand are also on the green list. Many other summer sun destinations including Caribbean destinations are currently on the green ‘watch list’ which means they could soon move to amber.

Which countries could move to the green list?

Along with Italy and Germany, Canada and Austria could also be upgraded to the green list.

The full list includes:

Austria

Bosnia

Canada

Czech Republic

Germany

Hungary

Italy

Latvia

Lithuania

Poland

Romania

San Marino

Slovakia

Slovenia

Which countries could move to the green watchlist?

Mr Charles also mentioned countries that could be moving to the green watchlist, covering those in danger of moving to amber.

It is predicted that they are:

Azerbaijan

Bhutan

Finland

Egypt

Estonia

French Polynesia

Jamaica

Japan

North Macedonia

Norway

Saudi Arabia

South Korea

Sweden

"Our analysis shows at least 10 countries will be added to the UK Government green list next week - of course it should be many more. But usual government caution will prevail," Mr Charles tweeted.

Other reports have suggested that up to 77 countries could be considered to move to the green list.

Those travelling from green list countries will need to take a Covid test on or before day two of their return to England, and only need to quarantine if they test positive.

The requirements are now the same for amber list arrivals if they are British nationals and have had both Covid jabs.