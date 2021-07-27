At least 10 more countries 'could be added to travel green list' in next review

27 July 2021, 13:40

More countries could be added to the travel green list next week.
More countries could be added to the travel green list next week. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

At least 10 more countries, including Italy and Germany, could be added to the green list for international travel opening up more options for summer breaks.

Italy, Germany, Poland and Austria could all be taken off the amber list, experts believe. The next review of the list is expected to take place on August 5.

Some eastern European countries could also be added.

Paul Charles, CEO of travel consultancy PC Agency, analysed potential destinations that could be added to the list, depending on current infection and vaccination rates.

He also used information from "official sources from various governments".

"Many nations have been deserving of greater green status for some weeks. So, while welcome, these upgrades are also long overdue," he said in The Telegraph.

It comes as it was previously suggested that Italy and Germany could be among those going to the 'amber plus' list.

Only a handful of popular summer destinations are on the green list including Gibraltar and Malta. Australia and New Zealand are also on the green list. Many other summer sun destinations including Caribbean destinations are currently on the green ‘watch list’ which means they could soon move to amber.

Read more: Full list of countries that could be put on 'amber plus' list

Read more: Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'

Which countries could move to the green list?

Along with Italy and Germany, Canada and Austria could also be upgraded to the green list.

The full list includes:

  • Austria
  • Bosnia
  • Canada
  • Czech Republic
  • Germany
  • Hungary
  • Italy
  • Latvia
  • Lithuania
  • Poland
  • Romania
  • San Marino
  • Slovakia
  • Slovenia

Which countries could move to the green watchlist?

Mr Charles also mentioned countries that could be moving to the green watchlist, covering those in danger of moving to amber.

It is predicted that they are:

  • Azerbaijan
  • Bhutan
  • Finland
  • Egypt
  • Estonia
  • French Polynesia
  • Jamaica
  • Japan
  • North Macedonia
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
  • South Korea
  • Sweden

"Our analysis shows at least 10 countries will be added to the UK Government green list next week - of course it should be many more. But usual government caution will prevail," Mr Charles tweeted.

Other reports have suggested that up to 77 countries could be considered to move to the green list.

Those travelling from green list countries will need to take a Covid test on or before day two of their return to England, and only need to quarantine if they test positive.

The requirements are now the same for amber list arrivals if they are British nationals and have had both Covid jabs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Emergency vehicles near the Chempark site in Leverkusen, Germany (Oliver Berg/dpa via AP)

One dead and four missing after explosion at German industrial park
Simone Biles has dropped out of the women's gymnastics team final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles pulls out of women's team final at Tokyo Olympics
Britney Spears has requested her accountant take over control of her financial estate.

Britney Spears requests accountant take over conservatorship

Smoke rises following Israeli air strikes on a building in Gaza City

Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

An explosion at an industrial park for chemical companies shook the German city of Leverkusen

Five people missing after huge explosion at industrial park shakes German city
A dark cloud of smoke rises into the air in Leverkusen, Germany (Mirko Wolf/dpa via AP)

Explosion at chemical complex shakes German city

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search
Nick Ferrari challenged the minister

PM's policing pledge is pie crust promise, isn't it minister?
'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'

'I'm all in favour of sportspeople stating their views, whatever they might be'
Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo

Shaun Bailey commends Tom Daley for 'elevating' LGBTQI+ issues in Tokyo
End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist

End of Euros 'helping' fall in Covid cases, says data journalist
'My mother is too far gone', says son of anti-vax conspiracist

'This radicalisation is impossible to fight,' says son of anti-vaxxer Kate Shemirani

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London