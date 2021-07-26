Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'

Travellers coming from France to England currently have to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Restrictions on travel from France are set to be dropped next week, as the government's traffic light system is reviewed.

France was previously moved to the amber plus list for those entering England, meaning anyone arriving from there must quarantine for 10 days at home or in other accommodation, even if they are fully vaccinated against Covid.

The move came as there were increased concerns around rising cases of the Beta variant of the virus.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told LBC: "There was a reason at the time that the advice was we should put France on that amber (plus) list.

"It was concern about the Beta variant and the fact that the vaccine might be slightly less effective against that.

"But as those rates come down obviously the evidence will change, and it can be reviewed, and we will want to be putting countries like France back onto the amber list in the normal way."

If the country returns to the amber list, it will mean only those who are not fully vaccinated or who receive a positive test result on day two of their return will need to quarantine.

The potential lifting of restrictions comes after France recently introduced Covid passes for its tourist locations - including the Eiffel Tower - and cultural settings such as museums.

People must show they are either fully vaccinated, have a negative virus test or proof they recently recovered from an infection in order to get a pass.

The requirement went into effect on 21 July, with President Emmanuel Macron hoping to rush through legislation to mandate the pass for restaurants and many other areas of public life as well.