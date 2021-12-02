Boris Johnson receives Covid booster jab amid Omicron variant battle

2 December 2021, 15:45 | Updated: 2 December 2021, 16:21

Boris Johnson received his booster jab this afternoon.
Boris Johnson received his booster jab this afternoon. Picture: No10

By James Morris

Boris Johnson has received his Covid booster jab as the UK battles the new Omicron variant.

The prime minister gave a thumbs up after receiving the vaccine at St Thomas' Hospital near Waterloo.

It's the same hospital where he received life-saving treatment after becoming seriously ill with Covid in April last year.

Mr Johnson's jab follows his announcement earlier this week that the government is aiming to have offered a booster to all adults by the end of January, in the face of the emergence of the new variant.

The government also announced today that 114 million boosters have been secured to “future proof” the fight against variants such as Omicron.

The latest data show 19,015,975 people in the UK had received a booster as of Wednesday – equating to a third of over-12s.

Speaking to broadcasters after his vaccination, meanwhile, Mr Johnson said events such as Christmas parties should not be cancelled due to the new variant.

Read more: Germany bans unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants – and mandatory jabs could follow

Read more: UK approves new Covid treatment that could be effective against Omicron variant

He said: "The most important thing is that people should follow the guidance that we've set out and people shouldn't be cancelling things, and there's no need for that at all, that's not what we're saying."

A minister had earlier told LBC there is "urgent" work going on in government to understand the possible impact of Omicron.

Business minister George Freeman said: "We are looking at the data internationally and we're looking at the transmission data here in the UK, and we want to then understand how much this variant might change people's susceptibility to the disease."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Hospitality bosses have hit out at the Government for confusing Christmas party guidance

'We are reliving March 2020': Mixed Govt messages on Xmas parties 'killing' hospitality

Storm Arwen left thousands without power

‘Lack of power’ blamed for person's death as Storm Arwen power cuts enter sixth day

Shoppers in Cologne, as unvaccinated people in Germany are set to face new restrictions.

Germany bans unvaccinated from pubs and restaurants – and mandatory jabs could follow

The 350 year old pub is set for a name change after racism concerns were raised

Fury after 'racist' pub 'The Black Bitch' renamed by Greene King bosses

Santa showing his Covid vaccine passport in the ad.

Tesco cleared after 5,000 complaints over Santa's vaccine passport in Xmas ad

Alec Baldwin has denied pulling the trigger on the gun which shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Alec Baldwin denies pulling trigger in first interview since Rust shooting

5.7 million people in Britain could avoid points on their license

Over 70s could avoid fines for careless driving under new recommendations

The UK has approved a new Covid treatment, administered through intravenous infusion, which may be effective against the Omicron variant – though Sajid Javid cautioned studies are still needed to prove this.

UK approves new Covid treatment that could be effective against Omicron variant

Meghan Markle has won a legal battle against the Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle slams 'deception and intimidation' after court victory over Mail on Sunday

A by-election at the late James Brokenshire MP's constituency takes place on 2 December

Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election | Full list of candidates

Anas Sarwar urged MSPs to show they had “no confidence in the leadership” of the board – but Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP voted against the motion.

SNP refuses to sack hospital board after two child deaths

Mohammed Khan, who is aged 11, has been missing since Tuesday.

Police search for Afghan refugee, 11, last seen going to play football in London

French president Emmanuel Macron reportedly made disparaging comments about Boris Johnson.

Macron 'brands Johnson a clown' in spat over migrant crisis

The pair spoke to winners from around the world.

Prince William and Prince Harry unite to meet winners of Diana legacy award

Prince William met refugees in Leeds.

Prince William tells Afghan refugees 'you couldn't be more welcome' to UK

The Government has secured millions more Covid vaccines in preparation for the next two years.

UK secures 114m booster jabs in major deal to 'future proof' fight against Covid variants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Bastion missile launchers are moved to their positions on the island of Matua

Russia deploys missile systems near Pacific islands claimed by Japan
German chancellor Angela Merkel, right, and finance minister Olaf Scholz

German parliament to consider vaccine mandate as Covid restrictions tightened
Migrants leave Chiapas state in Mexico and continue their trek north towards the country's border with the US

Biden administration to reinstate Trump-era Mexico border policy
Passengers, some wearing masks, wait for their taxi to leave a taxi rank in Soweto in South Africa

South Africa accelerates vaccination campaign amid Covid surge
US secretary of state Antony Blinken, left, and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov in Sweden

US warns Russia as Kremlin talks about war threat in Ukraine

A man takes part in a demonstration against coronavirus restrictions in Vienna in Austria

Omicron and Delta spell return of restrictions

Russian president Vladimir Putin

Kremlin says Ukraine may use force to reclaim rebel regions

A snowstorm causes chaos on the roads around Aalborg

Snowstorm in Denmark strands customers overnight in Ikea

Jussie Smollett

Man tells court Jussie Smollett recruited him and brother to fake racist attack
Supreme Court Abortion

US Supreme Court justices signal they will approve new abortion limits

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide

Labour MP refuses SIX TIMES to condemn China for Uyghur genocide
Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal

Matt Hancock's pub landlord tells LBC he made 'zero profit' from PPE deal
The Science Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Government not trying to tell public who they should kiss or where', minister says
'Worse than useless': Storm Arwen victims share accounts of power cuts

'Worse than useless': LBC listeners reveal impact of Storm Arwen power cuts
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/12 | Watch again

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC

‘When the pubs suffer, everyone suffers’: Pub landlord speaks to LBC
The Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Sajid Javid denies Boris Johnson broke Covid rules with No 10 Christmas party
The Shadow Health Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Wes Streeting: Government 'falling well short' of half a million daily booster jabs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

JCVI Member: Medics are 'keeping their fingers crossed' booster jabs will deal with Omicron
Vi and Ray Donovan MBE told Tom Swarbrick how they forgave their son's killers

Parents share how they forgave their son's killers in amazing LBC call

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police