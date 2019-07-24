Boris Johnson To Visit The Queen To Become Next Prime Minister

Boris Johnson will formally become the UK's new Prime Minister this afternoon, after he visits The Queen and agrees to form a government.

Boris Becomes PM: Full Timings For Today's Events

He'll succeed Theresa May in Downing Street after his resounding win in the Tory leadership contest.

In his victory speech yesterday, he said he'll "energise the country".

He said: "Like some slumbering giant, we're going to rise and ping off the guy ropes of self-doubt and negativity with better education, better infrastructure, more police, fantastic full-fibre broadband sprouting in every household.

"We are going to unite this amazing country."

Boris Johnson gives a thumbs-up to photographers. Picture: PA

Mr Johnson will then enter Downing Street for the first time as Prime Minister - and begin the task of appointing his most senior ministers.

His team says he's preparing to include a record number of women - and politicians from ethnic minority backgrounds.

Former International Development Secretary Priti Patel is reportedly set to return to the Cabinet.

And speaking to LBC, Andrea Leadsom's hinted she's keen to succeed Philip Hammond as Chancellor.

When Iain Dale asked which areas she was particularly interested in, Ms Leadsom said she "spent 25 years in finance," and "four years on the Treasury Select Committee" and "a year as City Minister."She revealed she would be "very interested in a role in the Treasury."

Before Mr Johnson gets the keys to Number 10 - Theresa May will hold her final Prime Minister's Questions.

She will then head to Buckingham Palace to formally tender her resignation, and recommend her successor is appointed.